KELLOGG — Saddles, not shoes, are Sandie Shepherd’s addiction.
“Some women collect shoes or clothing. I collect saddles,” she said. “This isn’t a collection, it’s an addiction. But it’s a good addiction.”
Shepherd is proud of her collection of saddles. She has about 180, ranging from saddles for cowboys working out on the range to saddles for trick riders performing in an arena. Many of the saddles are from past saddle makers in Oregon, but the collection includes at least one saddle from most states across the U.S.
The collection at the Kellogg area home of Shepherd and her husband, Tim Shepherd, includes saddles dating back to the 1860s. The values run from hundreds of dollars into the thousands per saddle. Hanging from most of the saddle horns is a plastic enclosed sheet with typed-up information on the saddle that either Sandie or Tim has found on the internet or in their books that detail saddles and their makers.
“They’re not easy to find,” said Sandie Shepherd who spends part of her day as the team lead for the swing shift at Orenco Systems in Sutherlin. “I don’t know if people are keeping them or letting them rot in a barn.”
Although Shepherd started the collection, Tim Shepherd has gradually joined in on the search for the next rare or unique saddle.
“I have just as much fun looking for them as Sandie does,” he said of the hunt for another saddle. “I like the collection because of the history of each saddle. Those saddles helped in the progress of America. Every saddle maker was a famous person in their community.”
One example of this in the Shepherd collection is a saddle made in the 1890s by Henry L. Kuck of The Dalles, Oregon. Kuck eventually became an Oregon state representative and helped established the Pendleton Round-Up that has been an annual tradition since 1910.
The oldest saddles in the collection are from the 1860s. Brothers John S. Collins and Gilbert H. Collins began making saddles at that time that were popular throughout the West and were favored by Buffalo Bill Cody. Another old saddle in the collection came from the descendants of Daniel Boone.
More recently, Sandie Shepherd purchased a saddle that was reportedly ridden by actor Clint Eastwood in one of his movies.
There are seven Hamley saddles in the collection. Brothers J.J. and Henry Hamley began making saddles in Oregon in 1883. They set up a permanent shop in Pendleton in 1905 and the business continues to reside there.
“My favorite?” Shepherd said. “All of them, actually. I will never sell them.”
She explained that through the 1800s and into the 1900s, every town had a saddle maker or two because of the demand. As cars became more popular and available through the early decades of the 1900s, the saddle demand gradually decreased and so did the number of community saddle makers.
Shepherd said that maybe she was attracted to saddles because while growing up in the Applegate Valley near Jacksonville, Oregon, she didn’t have one. At age 6, she found a bridle with her name on it under the Christmas tree.
“My dad told me I would eventually get a horse,” she recalled.
When she went outside on that Christmas day, her brother was holding the halter rope attached to a Shetland pony. The pony was named Honeycomb. With no saddle, the young girl rode bareback for many years before getting her first saddle at age 15.
Shepherd has had horses through the years. For many years she trained and showed horses in competitions. She said she began collecting saddles “because of my love for horses and because saddles look so pretty on them. It’s like clothing for them.
“I like to smell leather,” she added.
In addition to searching for saddles and purchasing them, there’s additional work to having the collection. At least a couple times a year, the saddles have to be taken down off their racks and cleaned and oiled in order to prevent the leather from developing cracks or growing mold. There are also preventive measures taken against any mice or rats that might manage to squeeze into one of the saddle rooms.
While admitting that finding old, unique and rare saddles is increasingly difficult, both Sandie and Tim continue to search for them on the internet, at auctions and antique stores, and at estate sales. During their years of searching, they’ve also collected to a lesser degree other memorabilia from the Old West days of the U.S.
Sandie Shepherd said she and Tim have thought about opening up a museum to display the saddles and the other western items they have collected.
“I have that dream,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.