More than 400 kids and their family members converged on Amacher County Park on Saturday morning for the 31st annual Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt. About 20 volunteers from local businesses and the Roseburg High School Key Club stuffed 4,000 plastic eggs for hunts divided into different age groups. The event featured 50 prizes and visits from the Easter Bunny and Batman and the chance to donate canned or nonperishable food items. It was one of several Easter-related events held across Douglas County on Saturday, and more are scheduled for Sunday.
Kids come in search of Easter eggs at Amacher County Park
- Mike Henneke
- Updated
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
