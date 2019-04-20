More than 400 kids and their family members converged on Amacher County Park on Saturday morning for the 31st annual Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt. About 20 volunteers from local businesses and the Roseburg High School Key Club stuffed 4,000 plastic eggs for hunts divided into different age groups. The event featured 50 prizes and visits from the Easter Bunny and Batman and the chance to donate canned or nonperishable food items. It was one of several Easter-related events held across Douglas County on Saturday, and more are scheduled for Sunday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

News Editor

Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.