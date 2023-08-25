WINCHESTER BAY — Hundreds of cars will be on display and cruising through Winchester Bay this weekend with the return of Kool Coastal Nights.
Registration for the show is open 3-6 p.m. Friday at Phillip Boe Memorial Park. Registration is open for any make and model manufactured from 1930-1979. Trucks will have their own category.
According to event coordinator Debby Turner, every 30th car that shows up will be entered to win $75. The first 200 cars registered will receive a goody bag worth $60.
“This is our 30th anniversary, so it’s kind of big for us. We are expecting about 300 cars and we have had several people from out of state calling us wanting to attend,” Turner said. “We have a lot of classic cars, some vendors and some food vendors. It’s probably one of the better car shows in the area.”
This year is considered the 31st year since the event’s inception in 1991. However, organizers skipped a year because of COVID-19, making this the official 30th year of the event.
Special trophies will be handed out for things like best paint, best car or truck, best foreign car, ladies’ choice and gentlemen’s choice. Raffle tickets will be offered for chances to win prizes like tools and car accessories. Trophies will be handed out from 4-4:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Car Show and Harbor Cruise cost $30, while the Poker Walk will cost $5. The Poker Walk will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The car show will go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Harbor Cruise will be taking place from 5-6 p.m. There is an additional $5 charge for unregistered cars to participate in the Harbor Cruise.
Cars must be 1979 or older, street legal, licensed and insured to participate in the cruise. The show is limited to the first 300 entries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.