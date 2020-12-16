Damaged telephone lines knocked out landline telephone service for several hours Wednesday in South County and hampered customers from calling 911, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The outage from equipment owned by Lumen Technologies was first reported at 11:15 a.m. and affected customers in Riddle, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville and Glendale areas. Other outlying areas were affected as well.
Customers who were unable to dial 911 were given the option of going directly to the closest fire station, where many were staffed with volunteer firefighters.
Lumen Technologies said cut telephone lines were to blame for the outage, according to DCSO.
Landline telephone service was restored to all Lumen Technologies customers shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
It is not known how many customers were affected by the outage.
