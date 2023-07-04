The Lavender Festival is coming back to Roseburg this weekend for its sixth annual celebration of all things lavender including essential oils, wreaths and various lavender inspired foods.
Hosted by Growing Miracles Lavender Gardens at 508 Lower Garden Valley Road the festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The free event will feature over 65 artisan booths, essential oil distillation where attendees can witness the entire distillation process and a chance to pick your own lavender from the two acres of lavender fields.
“Our goal has always been that this weekend isn’t about us, but helping other lavender farms get their start,” said Growing Miracles Lavender Garden owner Kerri Kovach Roid. “Our hope is Douglas County becomes a lavender field destination.”
The festival will also feature live music and various food trucks including Relished Dog and Wailani Shave Ice. Visitors can arrive early for an 8 a.m. yoga session, for $15 per person, amid the lavender fields.
The lavender fields cover two acres of the 80 total acres of farmland at Growing Miracles Lavender Garden and feature nearly 30 different strains of lavender. Roid said there are thousands of different strains of lavender but her garden utilizes five major strains for the various products she offers.
Roid asks for attendees to consider a $5 parking donation where all proceeds go to Douglas High School FFA to assist in sending students to competitions. Additionally, all proceeds from the lavender lemonade booth will go to the same cause.
