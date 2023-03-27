The Oregon House of Representatives passed legislation Monday that will make sure the unclaimed cremated remains of a veteran or survivor of a veteran will be interred.
The Legislation, House Bill 2147, was introduced by Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville, and will be read for the first time on the Senate floor Tuesday.
Douglas County Veterans Service Office’s Mary Newman spoke to the House Committee on Emergency Management, General Government and Veterans on Jan. 19 in support of the measure.
The bill will direct the governing bodies of the county’s to designate a coordinator for veterans remains.
Other bills impacting veterans being discussed in the State Capitol last week and this week, include:
HB 2649 — “Provides that qualifying agency must require as material provision of public improvement contract that contractor establish and implement plan for outreach to and recruitment and retention of women, minority individuals and veterans to perform work under public improvement contract, with aspirational target of having individuals in one or more of these groups perform at least 15% of total work hours that workers perform under public improvement contract.” The bill will be discussed during a work session Wednesday by the House Committee on Business and Labor.
HB 3209 — “Establishes emergency veterans housing program within Housing and Community Services Department.” A work session on the bill is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday by the Emergency Management, General Government and Veterans Committee.
HB 3268 — “Establishes Rural System Development Charges Program within Housing and Community Services Department to pay system development charges for rural affordable multifamily housing.” A work session by the Housing and Homelessness Committee was held March 23 and the bill was referred to Ways and Means.
HB 3272 — “Permits Secretary of State to share and communicate with approved organizations information about ethnicity, domicile and veteran status of owner or principal of large business that applies for or renews license, permit or registration in the state.” The bill was discussed in a work session by the Economic Development and Small Business Committee on March 23 and another work session was scheduled for Tuesday.
HB 3421 — “Requires official ceremony or other event held by state government to commemorate Memorial Day or Veterans Day to be held on legal holiday.” A work session is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 4 with the Emergency Management, General Government and Veterans Committee.
SB 178 — “Directs Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study and make recommendations for policy proposals for tax treatment of military pensions.” A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by a work session Thursday.
SB 515 — “Exempts from state income tax retirement pay or pension received as result of service in Armed Forces of the United States.” A public hearing was held March 22. No further meetings are scheduled.
SB 518 — “Specifies contract prices at which apprentice utilization requirements apply to qualified contracts with institutions of high education and school districts.” A work session with the Education Committee iss scheduled for Tuesday.
SB 884 – “Grants higher property tax exemption for property of veterans with disabilities.” A work session was held March 23.
SB 1009 — “Authorizes issuance of general obligation bonds under Article XI-Q of Oregon Constitution for construction of veterans’ homes in Roseburg.” A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and a work session Thursday. The bill’s chief sponsors are Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, and Reps. Virgle Osborne, R-Roseburg, and Goodwin. The bill would allow for $35 million in bonds to be transferred to the Department of Veterans Affairs to build a veterans’ home in Roseburg.
