The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 "GO!" evacuation order for all residents living in the 10,000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to the intersection of Milwood Drive and a level 2 "BE SET" order for residents between Milwood Intersection and Melqua Road due to the spread of the Tyee Ridge Complex.

Erica Reynolds is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

Willie Stroker
Willie Stroker

Seems illegal for News-Review to charge money for you to read an emergency evacuation notice. Putting valuable information, that could be lifesaving, behind a pay wall is disgraceful!

