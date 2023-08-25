The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 "GO!" evacuation order for all residents living in the 10,000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to the intersection of Milwood Drive and a level 2 "BE SET" order for residents between Milwood Intersection and Melqua Road due to the spread of the Tyee Ridge Complex.
A Level 3 evacuation means leave immediately. There is extreme danger in this area and residents should leave without delay.
"It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office release stated.
In this instance, residents are told not to gather belongings or attempt to protect homes. The public should follow an emergency plan, leave as fast and as safely as possible and check tripcheck.com or call 511 for road closure information. Residents should not return to the area until public safety officials announce the area is safe.
A Level 2 notice means there is significant danger in the area and residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. Residents should grab go kits of essential supplies and continue to check for updates.
"This may be the only notice you receive. Don’t wait to evacuate if you feel unsafe. Conditions can change rapidly. You do not need to wait for another evacuation notice. Make the best decision for your safety," the notice states.
According to a press release from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, a lightning storm moved across the Douglas County district Thursday evening, bringing a confirmed 65 lightning strikes. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the DFPA has responded to 60 lightning recon calls and a total of 19 confirmed fires. For clarity and tracking, these lightning fires are being referred to as the Tyee Ridge Complex.
DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said that due to the complexity of the terrain and fire activity, an Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team has been requested and will take over command of the Tyee Ridge Complex starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Tyee Ridge Complex is located in the Tyee/Umpqua/Hubbard Creek area and is one of multiple fires currently being fought after Thursday's storm.
Erica Reynolds is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
(1) comment
Seems illegal for News-Review to charge money for you to read an emergency evacuation notice. Putting valuable information, that could be lifesaving, behind a pay wall is disgraceful!
