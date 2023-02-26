Roseburg Public Library is your free connection to the digital world.
The library has 16 desktop computers available for public use, 12 in the main area of the library and four for young adults only in the Teen Room; a Roseburg Public Library card is not required. Each station includes Internet browsers and Microsoft Office software.
Patrons receive a one-hour session that can be extended upon request.
For patrons creating documents such as resumes and brochures, I recommend bringing a flash drive to save their work. The computers are equipped with Deep Freeze software that resets the station at the end of each session. Patrons will lose their work if they don’t save it to an external source.
Printing is available for 25 cents per black and white page and 50 cents per color page. The library accepts payment by cash or check only.
The library also provides free wifi with printing capability from phones, tablets and laptops.
Stop by the front desk for staff assistance. We are here to help.
Friends of the Library Book SaleThis week’s Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale will be one for the ages.
Thanks to generous donations from the community and library patrons, there are more books than the Friends can store, so the group has set special prices.
From 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, children’s books and mass market paperbacks will sell for 25 cents each. All other books will be priced at 50 cents.
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, all books will be marked at 25 cents.
From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, everything will be free.
The sale includes all items in the Ford Room as well as the Friends Book Store inside the library.
All inventory has been donated or withdrawn from the library and so may be slightly worn or have library markings. The sale will feature history titles, cookbooks, science fiction and mysteries for adult readers in addition to children’s books and young adult fiction.
Homeschool families, take special note that there will be free K-8 math textbooks available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Friends welcomes volunteers, particularly those who are able to help set up at 2 p.m. Wednesday and tear down at 2 p.m. Saturday. Contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7051 to sign up.
Donations of gently used books always are welcome and may be dropped off at the front desk during library hours.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28: STEM program for elementary students 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1: Storytime with Aurora 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2: Legos Free Time 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2: Author Discussion Group: Sandra Cisneros (email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link) 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, March 4: Read with Astra teens
