Roseburg Public Library patrons have embraced the digital materials age.
In 2022, patrons checked out 29,000 electronic books and audiobooks, a 16% increase over the previous year.
Digital checkouts represented 29% of all circulation in 2022, and it has held steady month to month. The split between checkouts of books and audiobooks is about 50/50.
The library provides access to two digital platforms. Libby, also known as OverDrive, is supported by the Oregon Digital Library Consortium, a collaboration that includes many of the public and school libraries throughout the state.
Libby works with most devices, including black and while e-readers such as Kindle Paperwhite.
Users can download the Libby app on their mobile devices or access the platform online at library2go.overdrive.com. Enter a Roseburg Public Library card number to log in; the default password is the 10-digit phone number associated with the card.
Longtime OverDrive users should note that the OverDrive app will be discontinued in the next couple of months, and the Libby app will become the only option.
Libby’s collection consists of almost 64,000 items, with materials for nearly every age and interest, including a growing number of Spanish-language books. ODLC’s collection development team actively manages the entire collection, and folks with expertise in the language are adding materials in Spanish.
Roseburg Public Library also provides access to the cloudLibrary platform of electronic books and audiobooks through an informal arrangement with public libraries in Albany, Corvallis-Benton County and Salem.
Although cloudLibrary’s collection is smaller than Libby’s, users often do not have to wait on a holds list for the newest bestsellers. One caveat with cloudLibrary: It is not compatible with black and white e-readers.
Users can download the cloudLibrary app on their mobile devices or access the platform online at yourcloudlibrary.com. Enter a Roseburg Public Library card number to log in; the default password is the 10-digit phone number associated with the card.
Roseburg Public Library still maintains a robust physical collection of about 80,000 materials. In 2022, patrons checked out more than 70,000 physical items, a 44% increase over 2021. I attribute that bump to the library resuming in-person operations post-COVID-19 and the selection of new, popular materials available.
Patrons seeking guidance on the library’s digital platforms may be interested in our electronic device tutorial located on our website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Library Resources.
In addition, staff members are available to help patrons navigate the library’s digital and physical collections. Stop in, email library@cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-7050 for assistance.
10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10: Online Book Group (email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link) 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11: Storytime with Aurora 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for fourth through eighth graders 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12: Teen Drop-In Hangout
