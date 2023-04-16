10 a.m., Tuesday, April 18: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 19: Storytime with Aurora 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 19: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club 3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20: Children’s Drop-In Activity
Libraries are known for providing books to the community and Roseburg Public Library is no different.
We offer 80,000 physical items and about that many more digital books for checkout.
Those books are the reason the majority of people use the library and that is not going to change. We are committed to developing a collection of popular materials for readers of all ages.
Yet the library supports a number of other services, all of which are available to the public and do not require a Roseburg Public Library card.
The library has 16 computers with Internet access and Microsoft Office programs such as Word and Excel. Users can log in with their Roseburg Public Library card or stop at the front desk for a code. The system is configured to provide one hour of computer time; however, we extend time upon request.
Folks use the computers to create resumes, complete workforce training, apply for housing, connect with friends and family on Facebook, check emails, play games and enjoy entertainment.
The library provides Wi-Fi access and there are outlets throughout the building for folks to charge their devices.
Printing is available from the library’s computers or wirelessly using a personal device such as a phone or laptop. Copies are 25 cents per black and white page and 50 cents per color page. We accept cash or check only for copies.
The library has a modern microfilm/microfiche machine and we have microfilm of local newspapers from April 1867 through 2014. Alternately, users can bring their own media. The system supports saving information in various formats and printing. Users must provide their own storage device such as a USB drive.
The library has two scanners that are available at no cost. One works well for folks who need to quickly scan documents and email them. The other supports scanning documents, photographs, negatives and slides in high resolution. Users can convert images to digital format for long-term preservation. Again, patrons must provide their own storage device.
Meeting rooms are incredibly popular for all types of gatherings, from organizational trainings to lifelong learning programs to birthday parties and baby showers.
Visit the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org and click on “Policies and Forms” for detailed information about each room’s space and technology capabilities, the meeting room policy and the application form.
After reading our documentation, I suggest potential users contact us at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 to determine what dates and times are available. We then require a completed application to confirm a reservation.
Library staff is available to provide guidance on all of our equipment and services. Let us know how we can help you.
Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library.
