From a very young age, Kareem El-Badry has always had questions.
Recently, the 2012 Roseburg High School graduate and his colleagues confirmed one of the most exciting discoveries in in the field of astrophysics: a black hole, the closest known discovery in its proximity to Earth.
Now 28 years old, the Harvard University Junior Fellow taught himself to read and write English as a young boy living with his parents in the Tyee area. Homeschooled through eighth grade, his family moved to Roseburg so El-Badry could attend Roseburg High School.
There, he found more questions. If he didn't know the answer, he surely was going to find it.
Roseburg High School teacher Rachel Jackson, who heads the school's English department, called El-Badry the most exceptional student out of the most exceptional class she could remember.
"He would ask questions and we would look together. Inevitably he would find the answer, sometimes by the next day," Jackson recalled. "I think he taught me more than I taught him. Out of that class, he was the brightest. Not just academically, he was driven by curiosity."
Micki Hall, who taught at Roseburg for 29 years before her retirement in 2017, developed a bond with El-Badry.
"He has a great sense of humor, but he is also very humble," Hall said of the former student with whom she shares a breakfast whenever El-Badry has a chance to return home. "He is quite the thinker. Very logically reasoned.
"He is unemotional when it comes to things like that. He could explain things to other kids in a simple way or make someone else's argument more valid by showing how it was connected."
A LOVE OF LOGIC
Due to his intellect and performance in the classroom, El-Badry had his choice of colleges to pursue his future endeavors. The only school he applied to was Yale. The financial package at Yale was more practical than Harvard, and he applied early to get accepted before the deadline.
After completing his undergraduate work at Yale, El-Badry was accepted into the astrophysics program at the University of California-Berkeley, where in 2021 he completed his doctorate in the field. He worked with the Max Plank Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany, then returned to America to serve a fellowship at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
In an interview published by Harvard Magazine, he was given the name of the "Black Hole Debunker."
An excerpt from that article, penned by Isabel Mehta, reads: "El-Badry is an expert on binary stars: systems of two stars that orbit a shared center of gravity. But he is perhaps just as well known for his other role as a notable black-hole debunker. Since 2019, El-Badry has written six papers arguing that previously discovered black holes are not, in fact, black holes. Despite the frequent debunking, he doesn’t make enemies of other researchers. 'Of course, people would rather not hear their interpretation is wrong,' El-Badry says. 'But the community understands we’re all pursing the goal of figuring out these systems.'"
"There are a whole bunch of different ways of looking (for black holes)," El-Badry told The News-Review in a recent Facebook video call. "It's a contentious field."
Contentious not for one group of researchers to get credit before another group, but in that if there is a consensus that based on proven empirical data, that all researchers can agree that the findings being studied represent all of the characteristics of a black hole.
In June, a data release from the Global Astrometric Interferometer for Astrophysics, a European Space Agency astronomical observatory returned valuable and applicable information for researchers from a mission with an ambitious goal: to build the most complete three-dimensional model of the Milky Way galaxy.
Through that data, suspicions El-Badry and his team had regarding a specific binary star system — and potential black hole candidate — appeared to be confirmed.
THE DISCOVERY
El-Badry's curiosity launched into his own quest to potentially identify a possible black hole. Five years ago, after he completed his education at Yale, he decided he wanted to put the numbers on hold and apply his knowledge into observation.
"I had studied cosmological simulations, studying galaxies and stars. I wrote some papers, and that was OK," El-Badry said. "I wanted to look."
Well-schooled in binary systems — not yet at "expert" status — he figured there should be enough of those systems, "Tens of millions in the Milky Way alone," he said.
It wouldn't be that easy, but El-Badry and a team of astrophycists and astronomers noticed an anomaly with the orbit of a suspected binary system 1,600 light-years away from Earth.
"Every now and then you will find a star that will be 'wobbling,'" El-Badry said, noting the difference of a regular, smooth orbital path of a star around its host.
The team was given access to the Gemini North telescope, atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii, elevation 14,000 feet and zero ambient light illumination. They were quite confident that the jittery orbit of a star roughly the size of our sun was circling a mass left behind by a dead star likely 10 times larger.
Satisfied that the team's calculations were consistent with a black hole of such size, they named the anomaly GAIA BH1.
The black hole they discovered is considered a "dormant" entity. While other black holes are known to "feed" off immediate matter in their direct vicinity, dormant black holes allow their sister star to continue to circle, while the black hole survives off other matter which the living star pulls into their orbital system.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Now that El-Badry and his team have found GAIA BH1, the search is far from over. Mathematical data will help not only his team but other similar teams on the search for more black holes within the solar system.
After all, in the past 50 years, there has been confirmation of only 20 other black holes within the Milky Way.
"That's just a small fraction in those kinds of (binary) systems," El-Badry explained.
Soon, his fellowship at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center will come to an end. From there, he will return to the West Coast as an assistant professor at the California Institute of Technology — better known as CalTech — in what will primarily be a research role.
"I'll be leading a group working on stars, studying black holes and binary systems," said El-Badry, who added he also will be teaching some undergraduate studies.
All because a young kid was born with the gift of curiosity.
After all, as he told that writer at Harvard Magazine, it was a lesson he learned studying philosophy: everything must be logically proven.
El-Badry said, “If instead of saying, ‘Is this the most exciting explanation I’m hoping for?’ they said, ‘What is the most plausible explanation?’, many black hole claims would have gone differently.”
