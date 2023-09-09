CAMAS VALLEY — Dust blew as vehicles — ranging from ATVs to bikes to water trucks to highly modified trucks to a drone — gathered to kick off Camas Valley Fun Days.
Camas Valley Fun Days hosted its second event of the year at the track on Main Camas Valley Road.
“It’s a real big family event,” James Beans, one of the main organizers of the event, said. “Pretty much everyone from the age of 3 to 100 can race here.”
There were a host of activities, from barrel races, flat track races, ATV drags, mud bog races, mud drag races and a night obstacle course which includes the rock climbing.
“Most of the racers are from Idaho, Washington and Oregon that come here. We get anywhere from 50 to 70 drag trucks. And they get anywhere from 30 to 50 rock crawlers, buggies and stuff,” Beans said. “There are a lot of wealthy trucks, and budget trucks.”
Allyson Wilkins has been racing for about three years and she was glad that she could make it out.
A Coos Bay resident, Wilkins said she isn’t able to make it to every race, but tries to show up to as many as she can. “It’s a different track here than the speedway, a longer track, even a little less muddy I would say,” Wilkins said. “I’m racing a 2000 Tacoma, so I’ll be racing V6 stock and V6 powderpuff."
Classes are divided between men and women, and then between the different types of vehicles, modifications and other ways that the vehicles might be differentiated. Attendance can range anywhere from three to 25 in each class. Kids events include flat track races, ATV races and drags.
“We have trophies for all the kids," Beans said. "It’s not a moneymaker for the kids, but they need something to do while their families are here.”
Vendors parked their food trucks or hoisted their tents and displayed their wares near the entrance of the grounds. Food, drinks and merchandise was available. Among the vendors visitors could also find a dunk tank from the Camas Valley Fire Department.
There was a 20-minute salute, in honor of 9/11, during the early afternoon Saturday. This included a parade on the track with firetrucks and cars flying flags, the national anthem and a bagpipe player.
“We try to keep the prices down and keep it a family event, so if you have a family you could probably come here and race everyone for about $100,” Beans said. “We don’t make a huge amount of money, but all the money that is made goes to the construction of the fire department.”
Construction of the fire department has been ongoing since 2000.
“It really is a broad-spectrum event. And it’s not about the money, a lot of people just like doing it,” Beans said.
They host this event three times throughout the year, in July, September and October. “The July races is the most popular, during the third week of July. We have anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 people then,” Beans said.
The October race is shortened, with only two hours of racing in Camas Valley in the morning before the squads head to the Coos Bay Speedway to finish the racing there in the afternoon.
More information: fb.me/camasvalleyfundays.
