A lightning storm that moved over Douglas Forest Protective Association’s Douglas District on Thursday evening struck 65 times and caused several fires in the area.
Douglas County fire agencies responded to 40 lightning recon calls and actively engaged in 13 confirmed fires as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to DFPA spokesperson Rachael Pope. She added that all fires are currently in an aggressive initial attack.
The largest fires are the High Power Fire in the Steamboat/Canton Creek area, the Rattlesnake Ridge and Cougar Creek Fires in the Umpqua area, the Tyee Mountain Fires in the Tyee Mountain area, and the Big Dutchman, Windy Creek Fires in the Big Dutchman, Soldier Creek and Woods Creek area.
The High Power Fire is estimated to be 40-50 acres in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is staffed with DFPA, national forest and landowner resources.
The Rattlesnake Ridge and Cougar Creek Fires are near Hubbard Creek with the largest estimated around 15-20 acres, staffed by DFPA and contracted crews.
There are three fires in the Tyee Mountain area with the largest around 10 acres. Smoke from these fires are highly visible in the area.
The Windy Creek Fires are in the southern part of the district, with the largest fire estimated to be just over 2 acres in size.
Heavy fog and drift smoke created limited visibility and aerial reconnaissance was unsuccessful. Pope said they will relaunch the plane once there is better visibility.
As of Friday morning there are no structures threatened by the fires, according to Pope.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
(1) comment
Nice map. A legend would have been useful.
More of this, please.
