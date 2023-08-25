Lightning Data with neighboring districts.PNG

An overview of lightning strikes in Southern Oregon.

 Image courtesy of DFPA

A lightning storm that moved over Douglas Forest Protective Association’s Douglas District on Thursday evening struck 65 times and caused several fires in the area.

Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.

or 541-957-4209.

React to this story:

0
0
1
1
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Nice map. A legend would have been useful.

More of this, please.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.