Local artist Susan Applegate completed her latest mural at the end of June, celebrating the cultural history of the Kalapuya people, their traditional foods and their homeland in the Willamette Valley.
The mural, “Willamette Wetlands of the Kalapuya,” is located at Westmoreland Park on the Ed Coleman Jr. Community building in Eugene. At 64-feet long and 9-feet tall, the mural that took over a month and a half of painting is a sight to behold,
In January, Applegate was first approached by the executive director of Beyond Toxics, Lisa Arkin, asking her to paint this mural above the field of wildflowers. In mid-February, Applegate began her initial drawings and started to meet with Kalapuya Tribal Elder Esther Stutzman, who served as a consultant on the mural.
Once the design was complete, Applegate began working on the building on May 3, finishing at the end of June. As such a large-scale piece, Applegate had help, particularly from students attending the local Boys & Girls Club of America.
Youth from the Boys & Girls Club assisted Applegate by painting the background colors and filling in the color once she drew an outline. For this mural, she projected her drawing onto the wall, making it much easier than her previous method of using a grid to map out a mural, she said.
On the far-right end of the mural, a woman with gray hair is seated, facing a crowd of eager listeners. She is a storyteller and her audience captures the diverse array of what Kalapuya people can look like. Originally, her audience was a bunch of Kalapuya children, painted as if sitting in front of her pre-colonization, according to Applegate. The final product seeks to represent that Kalapuya people are still here and thriving today.
“They have inclusiveness as a basic tenant in their tradition, so to talk about the contemporary Kalapuya person is to have someone who is self-identifying as Kalapuya and who has a deep interest in the cultural traditions of their people,” Applegate said.
Applegate herself is not Kalapuya, so she received a lot of guidance from Stutzman. An important part of the mural is its cultural and historical accuracy, something that took research on the part of Applegate, aided by Stutzman’s knowledge.
The mural depicts the seasonal flow of hunting and gathering, with paintings of plants that are culturally important to the Kalapuya people such as camas. Traditionally, women were the primary hunters and gatherers and so this mural centers femininity, according to Applegate.
“In doing this mural, I really came to appreciate the seasonal round,” Applegate said. “And what it means is the people who occupied this landscape … they managed this entire landscape for their agricultural purposes.”
An undulating ribbon flows through the mural, used to depict the passage of time and the changing of seasons in a cyclical nature, according to Applegate. In the center is a circle that appears to be rolling along the ribbon. In the circle, a ceremonial dancer has his back turned and is dancing to the night sky.
“That circle in the center is rolling along and rolling along into perpetuity,” Applegate said. “That was the idea that this would go on and on from generation to generation."
The longer a viewer looks at the mural, the more details they discover. The animals throughout are ones that are all important to different Kalapuya stories. A summer house made of mats stretched over tree limbs sits to the left of the ceremonial dancer and the winter house, a long house, sits to his right.
The mural depicts the diversity in landscape as well with images of trees, hillsides and the river.
“What I hope that people gain from looking at the mural is I hope that they feel like they can enter into a landscape and a time and get a sense of the seasons and the people's interactions with the plants, particularly of that season,” Applegate said. “This was a landscape that they had a great hand and shaping.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.