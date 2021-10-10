Senior Staff Writer
Lindsay Rose used to work in Mercy Medical Center’s emergency room.
These days, she runs her own business, Electric Rose Auto Salon Detail Shop.
But she still thinks about the Mercy employees she used to work with and the tough times they’re going through during the pandemic, as well as the work they did in the wake of the Umpqua Community College shooting six years ago.
So she decided to launch Mercy Appreciation Month this October. Throughout the month, some local businesses are offering discounts to Mercy employees. Rose hopes to make it an annual event.
Rose used to be an emergency room technician, which meant assisting nurses by doing things like inserting IVs in patients. But she left that job in August 2015. Two months later, the Umpqua Community College shooting took the lives of nine county residents and sent many survivors to the hospital.
Rose was in a classroom on the UCC campus at the time of the shooting, helping a friend who had been in a motorcycle accident.
“I was kind of her caretaker at the time and it was really, really scary to have to be in charge of somebody who was completely in a wheelchair and neck brace and broken ribs,” she said.
Fast-forward to 2020, and the pandemic hit. Over the past two years, the emergency room staff has faced not only the struggle to try to keep COVID-19 patients alive, but the community that came together after the shooting hasn’t always done that during the pandemic.
“Now the hospital is in surge and people are losing their loved ones and all the employees are just overworked and tired,” she said.
“I just felt like they were getting a lot of pushback from the community, and instead of saying we need to be there for Mercy because they’re all we have, they were getting a lot of pushback from people who disagree with the vaccine or masks or whatever,” she said.
She said she’s been able to see the effect of that behind the scenes.
“I witnessed a few very strong ICU nurses completely break down and think that they were not good at their jobs because of what’s happening,” she said.
So Rose decided it would be a good idea to gather some businesses together to show them some community appreciation.
She chose October because the UCC shooting took place on Oct. 1, 2015.
She only had two weeks to plan this year’s Mercy Appreciation Month, but a handful of businesses have signed on to offer discounts to Mercy employees this month.
Mercy employees will be able to enjoy a free wine tasting or get discounted rates on beer and food. They can even get a price reduction on adopting a new pet or throwing some axes for fun.
Businesses offering those discounts include Wrappin and Rollin food truck; The Blade Axe House; Soul 2 Soul Animal Rescue; Burgers and Q, Two-Shy Brewing, Girardet Vineyards, Magdalene’s on Jackson, which sells vintage clothing; and Rose’s own Electric Rose Auto Salon, which will pick up employees’ cars at Mercy, make them beautiful while they work and return them.
Rose said she was surprised by the positive response from the businesses in the short time she had to organize an event based on an idea that came to her in September.
“A lot of people were really excited, and they were really looking forward to doing anything they could to help. My next step is to get a lot more businesses next year,” she said.
Individuals and businesses interested in helping with the annual event can contact Rose at 541-378-2752.
