Two Douglas County fire districts are set to receive part of a combined $2.58 million federal grant.
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Monday that Tenmile and Glide are among 10 Oregon fire districts to receive Assistance to Firefighters Grants.
“Oregon’s firefighters work tirelessly, risking their lives to keep our homes, businesses, and communities safe — it is imperative that they receive the federal support needed to do this important work,” Merkley said in a news release. “This funding will help ensure that the dedicated firefighters across the state are well equipped and prepared to keep protecting the Oregonians they serve in every corner of our State.”
The grants help firefighters and first responders obtain essential resources to enhance their response capabilities and to protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel from fire and other related hazards, according to a news release.
“Local firefighters working hard to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon deserve topnotch equipment to stay safe while they’re putting themselves at risk defending communities around the state,” Wyden said. “The importance of this federal investment in Oregon is especially timely given firefighters’ heroic work this summer battling blazes that still threaten our state. I’ll keep battling to make sure firefighters have the resources they need now and in the years ahead.”
Tenmile Fire District is set to receive $36,341, while Glide Rural Fire Protection District will receive $11,428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.