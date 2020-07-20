A log truck lost part of its load around 10 a.m. Monday on the Northeast Edenbower Boulevard freeway overpass, closing one lane of traffic for about two hours.
The log truck, belonging to Chuck Bracelin Trucking of Coos Bay, had its second trailer overturn while coming southbound off Interstate 5 and turning left onto Northeast Edenbower Boulevard.
Officer Josh Chavez of the Roseburg Police Department said the log truck was on its way to Keller Lumber, about a mile away from the accident.
About 25 logs off the second trailer were picked up with a self-loader from CWK Trucking, and put onto another trailer. The overturned trailer was turned upright and pulled from the scene.
The first trailer, which was also loaded with logs, did not overturn. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Oregon Department of Transportation officials said southbound traffic on I-5 was unable to exit the freeway at the 127 interchange, but was not otherwise impacted.
There was some damage to the fence and railing on the overpass, but none of the logs landed on the freeway.
"We were fortunate the logs didn't go through the fence," Chavez said. "That's extremely stout and had it not been for those, we would have lost a couple of logs at least."
Both lanes of Northeast Edenbower Boulevard were open by 12:10 p.m. Monday.
