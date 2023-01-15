Roseburg Public Library patrons checked out more than 70,000 physical items in 2022, and many of them gravitated toward bestselling authors and series.
The most popular title for adult readers was “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, which circulated 58 times in three formats: regular print, large print and audiobook on CD. David Baldacci’s “The 6:20 Man” checked out 48 times, and Michael Connelly’s “The Dark Hours” came in third with 44 checkouts.
“These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett was the top-circulating nonfiction book for adults with 11 checkouts.
When it came to series, young adult manga was incredibly popular. Teens checked out stacks of these Japanese graphic novels that often run into the dozens of volumes. “My Hero Academia” by Kohei Horikoshi, which includes 32 volumes, circulated 183 times. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” by Koyoharu Gotouge, at 23 volumes, checked out 143 times.
Junior readers also enjoyed manga, particularly the Pokémon series by author Hidenori Kusaka and illustrator Mato, which circulated 70 times.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp can’t order manga fast enough. Find the library’s large and growing collection under the Dewey Decimal System number 741.5952 primarily in the junior and young adult sections.
Young adult and adult readers alike checked out titles in the Court of Thorns and Roses fantasy series by Sarah J. Maas. The first four titles are shelved in the young adult fiction section; the fifth book is in adult fantasy.
Junior fiction readers loved perennial favorites such as the Big Nate series by Lincoln Peirce, Diary of a Wimpy Kid books by Jeff Kinney, Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey and Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling.
Junior nonfiction readers leaned in to Lego and Minecraft books.
Early readers have enjoyed Mo Willems for years, and 2022 was no exception. Willems wrote the top 10 most circulated readers, and they accrued 179 checkouts.
Willems’ Pigeon books, Pete the Cat titles by multiple authors and the Where’s Waldo series by Martin Handford topped picture book checkouts.
What will drive library circulation in 2023? I would not bet against any of the authors and series already noted, but I look forward to a breakout title.
Library Closed Jan. 17-20Roseburg Public Library will be closed for building maintenance Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20. Regular hours will resume Saturday, Jan. 21.
While the library is closed, staff will provide limited reference services by email at library@cityofroseburg.org.
Patrons may return all library items at any time in the outside book drop, which is located in the northwest corner of the parking lot.
The library’s digital platforms, cloudLibrary and Libby, remain available 24/7. Learn more about electronic resources on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Library Resources.
