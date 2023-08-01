Lotus Media Group raises funds for Saving Grace The News-Review Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Volunteers help wash cars during a fundraiser for Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center on Saturday in the parking lot of the Lotus Media Group building in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Volunteers hold signs during a fundraiser for Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center on Saturday in the parking lot of the Lotus Media Group building in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Marty, a dog decorated for a Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center event, stands outside of Lotus Media Group building Saturday in Roseburg. HANNAROSE MCGUINNESS/The News-Review Volunteers help wash cars during a fundraiser for Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center on Saturday in the parking lot of the Lotus Media Group building in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review Volunteers help wash cars during a fundraiser for Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center on Saturday in the parking lot of the Lotus Media Group building in Roseburg. Will Geschke/The News-Review A man holds a dog Saturday in the parking lot of the Lotus Media Group building in Roseburg during a Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center fundraiser. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lotus Media Group hosted a fundraiser car wash Saturday afternoon for Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, with the help of several local businesses.At least 100 people showed up to get their car shined and raise funds for the local animal shelter.The event also saw dogs transformed by Viva La Pooch, food from local food trucks, adoptable pets and raffle prizes. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Two arrested for murder Follow the yellow brick road: UACT presents 'The Wizard of Oz' 38th annual Myrtle Creek Summer Festival begins Thursday He made an emergency landing on I-5. 10 years later, it remains a reason to celebrate. Miss Douglas County reflects on Miss Oregon competition Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023 WTA Livesport Prague Open Results Douglas Public Health Network to expand preparedness program through grant ATP World Tour Generali Open Results South Africa 3, Italy 2
