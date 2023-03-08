Roseburg Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Boys & Girs Club of the Umpqua Valley to offer adults a chance to get in shape with low-impact fitness classes.
“We are super-excited to bring back our very popular low impact fitness class,” said Roseburg Parks and Recreation Program Manager Val Ligon. “Come celebrate with us as we welcome Sally, our new instructor, who is sure to bring lots of fun and energy to the program.”
The classes are set to start April 4 and take place from 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the gym at the Boys & Girls Club, located at 1144 NE Cedar St. in Roseburg. Classes will be held indoors initially, but will move outdoors in June.
Sally Mae Willoughby of Sally Mae Fitness will start each class with warm-up stretching, followed by light exercise. All equipment is provided.
The classes are geared toward older adults, but will benefit anyone hoping to strengthen muscles; improve balance, flexibility and mobility; and perform moderately intense activities such as walked.
Classes are $2 cash, no registration needed. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and good walking or running shoes. Participants are asked to arrive a few minutes early so the class can start promptly at 9 a.m.
Roseburg Parks and Recreation started offering low-impact fitness classes in 2010, but classes were put on hold at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
