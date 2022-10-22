Demolition, construction, beautification and bed building in the face of wind, rain, sunshine and (almost) hail.
There was a little bit of everything going on in the greater Roseburg area Saturday during the inaugural Make a Difference Day-Douglas County.
The event was part of a national movement to celebrate volunteerism through a series of project to improve communities across the country. At the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning, the board issued a formal declaration to celebrate the day of giving back.
“We know that volunteering in service of others is a powerful way to develop and spread unity and respect among all peoples, across all religions, beliefs, ethnicities, economic standings, or nationalities," the commissioners wrote in their proclamation. "We also know that volunteering in service of others is a way to encourage pride, self-investment and a feeling of personal ownership in your community, as well as bring about joy, fulfillment, and an increased desire to continue voluntary service in your community.”
Tim Juett, planning committee chair for Make a Difference Day-Douglas County, first got the idea to start a local event to celebrate such volunteerism in the local community.
“This came forth as an idea 18 months ago, and I went about knocking on doors and making phone calls to various service organizations in the community," Juett said. "Everywhere I went, I was amazed that it was an exciting idea for everyone. It was easy to get people on board. We got a committee together and it gradually grew and grew to 22 people.
"I could not have even begun to get all of this organized without their help. They all have been so amazing.”
Late last week, Juett estimated around 140 volunteers who had signed up to take part in various beautification projects throughout Roseburg and Green. Saturday, close to 200 people came out to dedicate a little bit of their time to improve the community.
"We had lots of people who just showed up," Juett said. "It was a great day. It went really well."
From building beds for children at the warehouse for Sleep in Heavenly Peace to painting and demolition projects at Phoenix School, to a Girl Scout troop cleaning up a park, volunteers of all ages rolled up their sleeves in the interest of making a difference.
"Everybody was happy," Juett said of the feedback he received throughout the day. "It was just a real jovial atmosphere everywhere. Everything seemed like it went great."
National Make a Difference Day was born in 1992 as an idea sparked by USA Weekend magazine. Since its inception, the civic effort has expanded to 30 countries and logged well in excess of 30 million volunteer hours. It is traditionally held on the fourth Saturday every October.
"It's a national day of service," Juett said. "For us, it was just a goal to see everybody get united and serve together."
