Grant Hill signs photos of Henry Alan Lichtwald, the tow truck operator killed while clearing a disabled vehicle on Nov. 3, 2021. Hill was one of nearly 150 tow truck operators, family and friends who showed up for a procession to honor Lichtwald.
A 56-year-old man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Henry Lichtwald.
Lichtwald was a tow truck operator for Walt’s Towing who was struck by a commercial vehicle while clearing a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 5 in November 2021.
According to Oregon State Police at the time, the driver of the semi-truck, Jagraj Singh Sidhu, immediately pulled over and cooperated with the investigation.
Sidhu, of British Columbia, Canada, was booked in the Douglas County Jail on June 28 and released the same day, after posting $2,000 bail. A status check in the case is scheduled for Sept. 27.
The indictment states that Sidhu’s negligence caused Lichtwald’s death and is “against the peace and dignity of the State of Oregon.”
Following Lichtwald’s death, tow truck drivers from around the state came together for a procession and to call for stronger measures to protect drivers, including Oregon’s “Move Over” law.
The Move Over law in Oregon requires that motorist move to a nonadjacent lane when approaching emergency vehicles, as well as any vehicle stopped and displaying hazard or warning lights — or when using flares or emergency signs.
In 2022 there were 51 emergency responders who died after being struck by a vehicle, 18 of those were tow operators, according to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute. In 2021, the year Lichtwald was struck, 22 tow operators died after being struck by a vehicle.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
