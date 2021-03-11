The Douglas County Major Crimes Team confirmed Thursday that a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Reedsport had Douglas County ties and was a suspect from a murder in Springfield earlier this month.
David Robert Ruozi Jr., 30, was killed after a standoff in the parking lot of a Reedsport convenience store late Tuesday night, according to a release from the Roseburg Police Department.
Detectives from the Springfield Police Department had been searching for Ruozi Jr. on the Oregon Coast when they spotted the suspect in a car in Reedsport on Tuesday evening. Ruozi Jr. was suspected of the murder of 70-year-old Richard Marshall on March 1 in Springfield. The detectives and Reedsport police stopped the vehicle with the intent to arrest Roizi in connection with the murder.
Ruozi refused to cooperate with officers and was armed at the time. Negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation for several hours without success. At 10:44 p.m., shots were fired at the scene.
Ruozi became a suspect in the murder case after he was arrested with the same caliber handgun on Feb. 26. At that time, he was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and criminal trespass, according to Springfield police. Detectives believe that Marshall had been shot hours prior to Ruozi’s arrest, however the crime was not discovered until the evening of March 1. Ruozi had been released earlier that same day, according to Springfield police.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated, with the Roseburg Police Department serving as the lead agency.
Ruozi Jr. was characterized as a transient by the Springfield Police Department. Court records for Ruozi Jr. showed a recent address of Little River Road in Glide. A spokesperson with the Roseburg Police Department said Ruozi had also recently lived in Winston.
