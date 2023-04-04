Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Marge Cook loves her country, it was clear in all the decorations and details for her 104th birthday party Monday at Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living in Roseburg.
Cook wore a blue dress with a white cardigan and a red, star-spangled, scarf. Her birthday cake had red roses and blue writing. The tablecloths were red and blue, with a red, white and blue sign saying "Happy Birthday" with hearts and stars around it.
Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis attended the birthday party and said Cook is still an active participant in the elections. "You're a great example to everyone," Loomis said.
Loomis provided her with two pins as a birthday present, others also brought pins, cards and well wishes.
Cook's birthday was attended by about 30 people, 20 residents and 10 community members, chief among them Loomis, Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, American Legion members, veterans and the person who drove Cook around in a 1935 Rolls Royce during the Veterans Day Parade in November 2022.
Cook said she can't wait to ride in the front seat again and wave at the people.
"I'm just looking forward to the parade," Cook said.
Eric Bagwell, who put on his finest suit to drive Cook in the parade last year, said he would be happy to pick her up again.
Cook grew up on a farm outside Kalamazoo, Michigan. She enlisted in the United States Army in 1943, the first woman from Allegan County to do so, and joined the Woman's Army Corps. She was assigned to work as a secretary for the commander of the post at Fort Benning in Georgia where she spent her entire three years of service. Cook had hoped to travel, but all her requests were denied.
“I never understood why,” Cook told The News-Review in 2022. “After I got out of the service and started really concentrating, and talking to different veterans, they all said, ‘who were you secretary for?’ I said, well, the commander. He had power and he didn’t want to lose his secretary. So I stayed there, and he was very good to me.”
Cook became a teacher after she left the Army.
Carol Hunt said Cook signed up to be a member of American Legion the day after she left the service. American Legion Post 16 Adjutant Larry Hill said Cook has held more offices than anyone he's ever known.
"I just want everyone to know that just because I'm over 100, it doesn't mean I know everything," Cook said. "I'm learning something new every day."
Cook said she was happy everyone came and thanked everyone for coming to her party.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
