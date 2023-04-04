The Vietnam Veterans of America awarded Douglas County Veterans Service Office Director Mary Newman-Keyess with an “Honorary Life Membership” award.
This award is awarded to a select number of people each year who dedicate their lives to helping and serving veterans, but would not otherwise be eligible to obtain a VVA membership.
“Our veterans are often faced with challenges and obstacles and at times they do not know where to turn for help,” said Roger Boucock, vice president of Umpqua Valley’s VVA chapter 805. “As Vietnam Veterans, we work hard to advocate for our fellow service members, and make sure that those who serve our great nation receive the care and respect they deserve. But, we also need assistance from our community to help our veterans. All of us at Chapter 805 are proud to call Mary one of our own. She is an angel. She does so much for the veterans of our community. What she does, she does not out of duty, but from her heart. She has calmed our fears and gone to bat for us when we felt we were not being appreciated. We’ve never heard a bad word spoken about Mary, she goes above and beyond. This is a rare honor, and we are very proud to be able to honor her with this membership award.”
President of Umpqua Valley VVA Chaper 805, Bill Duncan, presented Keyes with the award during a recent meeting for her service to veterans in Douglas County and her support of veterans and veteran organizations.
According to a press release from the county, Duncan was instrumental in nominating Keyes.
“Mary is an exemplary employee and a trusted ally among the veterans of Douglas County,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said, who is the veteran liaison for the county. “She is affectionately referred to as ‘Saint Mary’ by many of the local veterans for whom she has helped. Mary is often praised for her compassion, thoroughness and knowledge when helping Veterans. My fellow Commissioners and I congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”
Keyes served as the Douglas County Veterans Service Officer from 2001 to 2013, when she left for Benton County. In January 2018 she returned as director and veterans service officer to Douglas County.
“I would consider this one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m so grateful to serve these veterans and listen to their stories,” Keyes said. “All throughout my life I have been awe-struck by how their stories and personal recollections of military service are filled with acts of valor and unselfish duty all in the name of protecting our great country. Their acts of bravery and decency are so moving and important and need to be shared with future generations. I feel honored to acknowledge the incredible deeds the Vietnam vets and all vets have done for us.”
The National VVA board of directors approved the award in January and National VVA President John McManus sent a certificate and letter to the local chapter.
Honorary life members will be able to attend meeting and speak, but will not be able to make motions, vote or hold office.
