After months of trying to get their steers into this year’s livestock auction, the families of Ryder Mast and Myles Martin Swenson — two teenagers who died before they could sell the steers as planned at the Douglas County Fair auction — have decided to take the steers to a private sale taking place July 29.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

1
0
0
2
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

Oh, please.....just make an exception for crying out loud!!!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.