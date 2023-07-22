After months of trying to get their steers into this year’s livestock auction, the families of Ryder Mast and Myles Martin Swenson — two teenagers who died before they could sell the steers as planned at the Douglas County Fair auction — have decided to take the steers to a private sale taking place July 29.
Since May, the two families have been trying to appeal to the Market Auction Committee, which oversees the livestock auction at the Douglas County Fair. The hope is to change the rules to allow siblings or other representatives to sell an animal in the event a child passes away before the sale.
The committee said the sale was not possible because of the limitations of the organization’s 501c3 nonprofit status. They offered alternative options in place of a sale, including a one-day memorial show where Ryder’s steer would be shown in a memorial class at 11 a.m. Thursday during the week of the county fair; a time set aside for donations following the junior livestock auction on Saturday during the county fair; a donation fund page created on the Roseburg Rotary website allowing for memorial fund contributions; or a designated area at the Fair Buyer’s Barbecue venue to be decorated in a way that would share about Ryder’s life.
“Nowhere in the MAC options provided does a steer walk across that sale ring to provide closure to the community, kids and the family,” said Chad Mast, Ryder’s father. “The direct answer is there is no way to sell those steers at the county fair, and time is running out to change the rules. It’s important that those kids get closure and we will get them as much as we can with this private sale.”
The families are still adamant about changing the rules, however, hoping to ensure that no family will have to go through what they did after losing their children.
“It’s too late for our families this year, but I’m dedicated to changing the rules so no family has to go through this ordeal,” Mast said. “Rules in place, a process and the result. It’s sad to think this committee might be remembered more for their inept decision than the youth we lost in these programs.”
“We embrace that loss of life is a personal experience for each individual and family,” the Market Auction Committee said in a statement regarding the news of the private sale. “We are glad that the families have found an avenue of remembrance that meets their needs and desires. We continue to extend our compassion for the families and their losses.”
Myles Martin Swenson’s father did not respond to a request for comment.
The sale will take place at 6 p.m., Saturday at Umpqua Sheet Metal, Inc., 5084 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
“I’d like to give thanks to all the businesses, friends and volunteers that are pulling together to make this event something special,” Mast said. ”… When it all gets pulled off, it will honor those youth, allow those siblings to finish the project for their lost brothers.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(1) comment
Oh, please.....just make an exception for crying out loud!!!
