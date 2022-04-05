One aspect of the recreational vehicle lifestyle always caused Linda McCollum to marvel.
Years before moving to Reedsport, McCollum and her husband traveled across the nation in their RV. They loved their 15 years on the road. But one oddity kept resurfacing.
“People tell you their most personal stuff in the laundromat. It was mind-boggling,” McCollum said.
On one occasion, McCollum tended her laundry as a woman described a marital drama in excruciating detail, then asked McCollum: Should she take back her ne’er-do-well husband?
“My immediate thought was, ‘Get away as fast as you can,’” recalled McCollum.
Her theory is that revelations come tumbling out because people in an RV camp laundromat know they’ll never see each other again.
“The problem is you never know how (the story) ends,” McCollum said. “It’s like reading a cliff-hanger book.”
A keen interest in outcomes has inspired McCollum as Reedsport’s mayor. She took the position in January 2015 after two years on the city council.
Some people go into city service expecting to make quick changes. McCollum said it’s soon apparent that projects are group efforts requiring time and commitment.
“If you want to get things you started get done, it takes more than a couple of years to see it through,” she said.
Among the long-term goals she’d like to see through are levee certification and bolstering downtown Reedsport. The former project seeks to protect about 350 city acres from flooding along the Umpqua River and Scholfield Creek.
Meanwhile, McCollum’s involvement has kept the Reedsport Main Street Program alive, according to City Manager Deanna Schafer. The program offers matching Urban Renewal Agency grants for improvements to qualifying buildings.
“She chairs the (program) board, takes fliers and goes out and talks to every single business about façade improvement grants,” Schafer said. “She’s the type of mayor who is interested in everything going on in the community.”
Both Schafer and City Councilor DeeDee Murphy said Reedsport benefits from McCollum’s involvement in other groups, such as the League of Oregon Cities’ Small Cities Program.
“Linda knows what’s going on with other cities, and she brings that back to us,” Murphy said. “She’s very active in that way, and it makes her valuable.”
Despite Reedsport’s challenges — a marshy foundation, aging infrastructure, housing shortages — McCollum touts the city’s advantages. She cited a recent trend of residents who grew up in town, moved away and have come back to buy property and start businesses. Outdoor recreation abounds, as well as opportunities for self-starters, she said.
“If you are going to describe Reedsport in one word, as silly as it sounds, my one word is ‘comfortable,’” said McCollum, 78. “You don’t feel rushed. There’s not traffic backed up at the stoplights. I can go out walking anywhere at night.”
Small-town life was not McCollum’s native habitat. Born Linda Smith in San Diego, she graduated from Point Loma High School in 1961 and enrolled in what was then San Diego State College. She planned to be a teacher. But a part-time job at Sears turned into a full-time position with the retail chain. That in turn led to a series of promotions in locations around Southern California. Much of her career was in personnel, as human resources departments were then called.
In the mid-1970s, she became a customer service manager in Westminster – the first woman in that position in the 26 Los Angeles-area Sears stores.
Along the way, she met Dick McCollum, who also worked for the company. The couple married in 1973. When Dick McCollum retired in 1985, his wife retired as a personnel manager after 20 years with Sears.
The McCollums moved from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona. They decided to rent out their home and become full-time RVers. The couple crisscrossed the country, sometimes working as campground hosts. Dick McCollum got into the habit of asking his wife for the day’s juicy story whenever she returned from the laundromat.
During those years, the couple relied on Linda McCollum’s parents to provide a permanent address and collect the travelers’ mail. By 1993, that address was in Reedsport. The McCollums gradually came back more often as her parents required more assistance. They settled permanently in town in 2005.
Following her husband’s death in May 2012, McCollum was urged by friends to apply for an open seat on the city council. She was elected that November.
In 2014, then-Mayor Keith Tymchuk announced he would not seek a seventh term for mayor. McCollum succeeded him; she’s on her fourth term.
City Manager Schafer and City Councilor Murphy said McCollum is a faithful attendee of city fairs, festivals and events. They also praise her poise in presiding over a respectful council that keeps its calm.
“I would love to see her run again in the fall,” Schafer said. “She keeps threatening to retire, and we don’t know what we would do without her.”
Away from City Hall, McCollum keeps busy with competitive bridge tournaments. She’s a self-described “compulsive plant grower” and enjoys watching the tide from her back deck.
But even while relaxing, McCollum said she always has a notebook handy for when people call with questions or complaints.
“It’s part of the job, and I’m not going to say it’s a bad part,” McCollum said. “You hear things you never would have thought about hearing.”
The laundromat’s legacy continues.
Editor’s note: Tricia Jones is a freelance writer and former employee of The News-Review.
