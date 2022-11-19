Employees at CHI Mercy Medical Center are stuck in payroll limbo after an early October ransomware attack against the hospital's parent company, CommonSpirit Health.
CommonSpirit Health, ranked as the fourth-largest health system in the country by Becker’s Hospital Review, said in early October that it had experienced “an IT security issue” that forced it to take certain systems offline.
Those systems included electronic scheduling of medical procedures and other internal components, including the processing of payroll to the employees of CommonSpirit's 140 hospitals nationwide.
One employee of Roseburg's CHI Mercy Medical Center stated that multiple employees at the hospital have been either getting underpaid based on their hours worked or overpaid for the same reason.
"There are a lot of people missing hours or being massively overpaid, massively underpaid," the employee said, speaking with the condition of anonymity for fear of possible retaliation. "Every floor is affected by this."
The employee said that shortly after the reported cyberattack, there were significant discrepancies in their paychecks and, almost two months later, those issues have yet to be resolved. They claim some were ordered to pay back $500 from a check where the employee claims their pay was calculated to be 30 hours less than what was actually worked during that pay period.
"(CommonSpirit) refuses to provide evidence of where or why that money is owed," the employee said.
Mercy issued a statement concerning multiple issues impacting the hospital due to the attack on the hospital's information systems.
“Mercy’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, has been managing a response to a recent cyberattack which led us to take certain systems offline temporarily, including certain timekeeping systems which we have since restored," the statement read. "We are committed to paying our employees for all time worked and grateful for their efforts in continuing to provide high quality patient care throughout this situation.”
The News-Review reached out of four other employees who declined to comment, also out of fear of retaliation.
The employee who did reach out said that almost every employee of Mercy receives direct deposit, but noticed an unusual list of "deductions" on their most recent paystub.
"There was not title. It just said 'deductions,'" the employee said. "If there's going to be a deduction, there should be evidence of where the money is going.
"We have people on the verge of quitting, applying for other jobs," the employee said. "I can't pay my mortgage right now because my checks aren't accurate, and they're not giving us answers."
Requests for comment from CommonSpirit Health via both phone and email have yet to receive a response. However, the company did issue a statement Nov. 9 explaining the challenges the health conglomerate was facing as a result of the attack.
"As previously shared, our teams continue to work diligently to bring systems online and restore full functionality as quickly and safely as possible, including electronic health records (EHRs)," the statement read. "Providers in the majority of markets now have access to the EHR across the CommonSpirit Health system, including at hospitals and clinics. In addition, most patients can again review their medical histories through the patient portal and we are working to restore appointment scheduling capabilities to the portal in cases where that feature exists. In the meantime, patients should contact their provider’s office directly to schedule an appointment.
"We care deeply about our patients and regret any challenges or frustration they may have experienced as a result of this incident. Thank you to our patients, providers, staff and partners as we continue navigating the response and restoration process."
