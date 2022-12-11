Two years ago, they were lauded as superheroes.
Surrounded by the steady cloud of a worldwide pandemic, nurses and staff at CHI Mercy Medical Center reported to their stations as scheduled, stayed longer than needed and took on extra shifts to make sure their community members received the necessary level of care while recovering from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Fast-forward 30 months, and many of those same staff are prepared to take their ownership to court.
At issue is multiple failures in the hospital’s payroll system after Mercy’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, experienced a ransomware attack on Oct. 2. The attack affected various systems within CommonSpirit’s family of 140 hospitals, from personal patient information and electronic health records to, in Mercy’s case, hourly staff seeing significant shortages on their twice-monthly paychecks.
Now, CommonSpirit is apparently demanding repayment of funds which some employees were never actually paid.
“It’s all true,” said Kevin Mealy, a spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association.
Especially for nurses, payroll has unique complexities based on their experience, training and education.
Most nurses are reluctant to speak about the current issue out of fear of retaliation, regardless of their union protections from the ONA.
LaRae Ernst is not one of them.
Ernst has worked at Mercy for four years as an emergency room nurse. She, like her colleagues, were on the front lines as the hospital was bombarded by wave after wave of community members suffering from symptoms of COVID-19. But beginning in October, she noticed something was beyond fishy with her paychecks.
“I clock in with the expectation that I’m going to get paid for my work, my experience, my education,” Ernst said in a recent interview.
Ernst said she had been overpaid in October, and put the difference from her regular pay in savings just in case she would have to pay it back. Ever since, her checks have been consistently short, in some instances discrepancies approaching $2,000 due to a lack of “premium pay,” and now she says CommonSpirit wants more than double the amount back which she was initially overpaid.
The timing couldn’t be worse, with the holidays approaching. For Ernst specifically, she has 13 birthdays in her family during the month of December, not including her own, as well as the Christmas season. Among those birthdays was her daughter’s Sweet 16, which Ernst committed a lot of money to hold a “blowout” party for her daughter.
“I had to cancel my daughter’s Sweet 16. It broke my heart to look my daughter in the eye and tell her she wasn’t going to get her party,” Ernst said. “That’s when I decided I wasn’t going to be quiet any more about this.”
Ernst and Mealy both said that employees had received emails from CommonSpirit saying that those employees owed money back due to a glitch in the hospital’s payroll system. Ernst said that at the bottom of the email was a “submit” button to click to enter a different portal to find what an employee was due to pay back, information not provided in the initial email.
She clicked that link, the separate page opened, and her jaw dropped. The email said she owed close to $3,000 to remit to CommonSpirit — roughly the same amount she had subsequently been underpaid — and if it wasn’t paid back by Dec. 31, the matter would be sent to a collection agency.
“I was nauseous,” Ernst said. “I had to tell co-workers ‘Don’t click submit. We have to talk to the union about this.’”
A statement from ONA issued Nov. 23 said Mercy nurses had taken a petition to hospital management demanding for CommonSpirit to document and itemize how it came to its conclusions regarding payroll issues.
“Yesterday (Nov. 22), nurses from Mercy Medical Center headed to the bosses (sic) office to deliver over 200 signatures from employees demanding documentation with itemized accounting of all alleged overpayments and said they would not agree to any repayment plans until that information was provided. ONA legal counsel has informed CommonSpirit that they must reverse course on their unacceptable payroll collections or face a class action lawsuit and an Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries complaint.”
Mealy said that while pay for nurses in particular have some complexities, there wasn’t an excuse for the number of errors which have occurred since October.
“At this point, the nurses have no confidence in CommonSpirit being able to fix the problem,” Mealy said. “It’s gotten to the point where it doesn’t matter if it’s incompetence or purposeful. And even under union protection, people can be reticent to speak out.”
CommonSpirit Health has remained largely tight-lipped, responding to a request for comment with the same statement it issued on Nov. 21.
“Our people are our top priority and we regret the stress and frustration that the payroll system disruption has caused,” the statement read. “We are working with our employees to answer questions, address payment discrepancies and provide financial and other assistance to those who may need it. We are committed to ensuring our employees are paid accurately, and will continue to work with them directly to resolve any concerns. We are grateful for the commitment, grace and professionalism our staff have demonstrated during this challenging time.”
CommonSpirit issued its most recent update related to the ransomware breach on its web site Dec. 1, focusing on issues pertaining to patient information, but has had no further comment on payroll issues. It is not believed that the information breach for patients affected CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Mealy said that ONA has notified CommonSpirit Health that a class-action lawsuit is pending, unless the health conglomerate agrees to provide the proper document to support its demands and/or resolves its payroll issues.
“The simplest solution is for them to sit down with ONA,” Mealy said. “We want CommonSpirit to show an itemized list of how they came to these conclusions.”
In November, more than 200 nurses employed by Providence Health & Services joined the union in a filing a class-action lawsuit due to similar payroll discrepancies which affect more than 4,000 frontline nurses working at 10 Providence Health System hospitals and facilities across Oregon.
Much like those Providence nurses, Mercy employees are trying to get answers.
“They’ve been called ‘health care heroes’ for two years,” Mealy said. “To now be told they owe money for the hours they’ve worked, especially when that’s incorrect ...”
For Ernst, she has put down her roots. She chose Mercy because she loves the people and the community, and wants to make it extremely clear her problem isn’t with local hospital management.
“Mercy didn’t do anything to us,” Ernst said. “(Chief Executive Officer) Kelly Morgan has reached out to us several times. This isn’t Mercy doing this to us. It’s a large parent company who we are numbers to.”
Ernst said that she and some other coworkers have been left to weigh their options.
“If we lose nurses, we don’t lose patients,” Ernst said. “How can you safely take care of people? If we have to leave because we’re not being compensated properly, we’ll be forced to go somewhere else.
“Where does that leave our community?”
