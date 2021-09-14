Eileen Dietz is no stranger to make up or cameras. She’s played demons, Manson gang members and mental patients.
On Sunday, she was playing a drunk driver who couldn’t understand why her brakes wouldn’t work.
It was a crucial bit role in one of the more complicated scenes for Spiderking Studios’ pending movie “Death with Dignity,” which was filming on location near Hucrest Elementary School in Roseburg.
Director Jake Tranter and script supervisor Taylor Smart said the film is about 5% of its way through production.
The film stars Gavin Pike and Smart, with an assortment of supporting characters. “Death with Dignity” is a psychological thriller that delves into what happens when a man becomes bored and hires a hitman as a way to test his survival skill.
During Sunday’s filming, Pike was primarily monitoring the script and checking shot lists.
Both Pike and Smart helped dress the set at the corner of Northwest Kline and Northwest Moore before filming began of a car crash scene. Dietz played the driver of one vehicle and charmed crew and extras.
(1) comment
As Eileen Dietz is the only established actor on this set, I wish these up and comers the best with their movie.
