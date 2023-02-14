Rob Grabow wrote, directed, produced and stars in the film ‘The Year of the Dog.’ A portions of the proceeds from ticket sales at the Roseburg Cinema showings will go to benefit Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will receive a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for “The Year of the Dog,” an independent film.
The film will be shown for two weeks, starting Feb. 24, at Roseburg Cinema at 1750 NW Hughwood Drive.
“The decision to hold the event in Roseburg was made by our distributor, Nova Vento Entertainment,” said Rob Grabow, who co-produced, wrote, co-directed and acted in the movie. “I believe they felt strongly that the film would find a meaningful home in Roseburg.”
The movie is a tale of two strays, Matt, an alcoholic struggling to maintain sobriety, and Yup’ik, a rescue dog with an unusual athletic gift, who takes audiences on a heart-warming journey of forgiveness, finding purpose, making connections and ultimately healing, according to Grabow.
“The true star of the film is the scene-stealing Caleb, a pure-bred Siberian Husky rescue, who had been shuffled between multiple foster homes and animal shelters because he had been described as too much dog, or too energetic,” Grabow said. “It was clear that what others saw as Caleb’s imperfections; his high energy, his playfulness, his stubbornness, were precisely what made Caleb special and why he was able to carry so much of this film.”
Before casting Caleb to play the lead canine role of Yup’ik, the film’s producers had visited several animal shelters and rescues in their search for a dog. The producers agreed that it was important to support and champion a local animal shelter.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
