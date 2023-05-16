Every Friday in June, Stewart Park will transform into a large outdoor movie theater for the annual Movies in the Park.
Pre-movie entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Nichols Band Shell. In previous years the entertainment ranged from crafts to music to animal meet-and-greets.
The movie usually starts around 9 p.m., or dusk. Popcorn and snacks are available to purchase. People are also welcome to bring a picnic from home, although alcoholic beverages will not be allowed.
This year's featured movies are "The Bad Guys," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "DC League of Super-Pets" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
"The Bad Guys" is a 2022 computer-animated movie about a criminal group of animals who, after getting caught, pretend to reform themselves as model citizens.
"Minions: The Rise of Gru" is a 2022 computer-animated movie that serves as a prequel to "Despicable Me." It follows the formative years of Gru, who is planning to become a supervillain.
"DC League of Super-Pets" is a 2022 3D computer-animated superhero comedy about the lives of pets with superpowers.
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is 2022 computer-animated film based on the character from the "Shrek" franchise. Puss learns that he has used eight of his nine lives and goes on quest to get more lives.
All movies are weather permitting and subject to change. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult and no dogs are allowed.
The event is cosponsored by Roseburg Parks and Recreation and Rogue Credit Union.
