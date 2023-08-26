Crews worked diligently through the night and continued to prioritize focus on fire activity near the southeast ridge, which is the area threatening nearby homes and structures on the Cougar Creek/Rattlesnake Ridge fires, according to Rachel Pope, public information officer for the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Pope said the fire is in steep terrain with snags and abundant heavy dead and downed fuels. Fire behavior through the night was active, despite higher relative humidity and cooler temperatures. The fire is estimated at 1,000 acres.
Additional resources arrived Saturday morning, including multiple incident commanders, task force leaders, heavy equipment operators, ground crews, tenders and landowner resources. Pope said aerial resources are in the district as well, with more on order. The use of aerial resources may continue to be restricted due to limited visibility from smoke.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Tyee Ridge Complex on Friday evening to allow the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources to protect life and property.
The Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team was be briefed at 10 a.m. Saturday. Transfer of command is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The OSFM firefighters and equipment will provide structure protection for homes on two of the 19 fires that comprise the Tyee Ridge Complex. Level 3 evacuation orders are in place through the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for homes near the Cougar Creek and Rattlesnake Ridge fires. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office evacuation map is available at dcso.com/evacuations.
With the declared conflagration, OSFM will mobilize five structural firefighting task forces and the Red Incident Management Team.
"Oregon received a significant amount of lightning over the past thirty-six hours, starting many fires,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “With Oregon in the heart of fire season, this conflagration declaration allows the OSFM to mobilize structural firefighting resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to help protect the communities impacted by the Tyee Ridge Complex.”
For the High Power/Chilcoot fires in the Steamboat and Canton Creek area, additional resources were assigned to the fire Saturday morning. Incident Management Team CA12 will be briefed at noon Saturday. The fire started on Umpqua National Forest ground and spread to adjacent private ground. The Chilcoot Fire was estimated at 150 acres as of approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
DFPA is actively engaged on the fire in cooperation with the UNF and private industrial landowners.
There was a total of five confirmed lightning-started fires in DFPA’s South Unit protection area. Those fires are all trailed and in various stages of mop-up with several in patrol status.
