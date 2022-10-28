In banana years, my husband Kyle and I are old enough to be banana bread — so we questioned whether we could still muster up the strength to go backpacking. There was only one way to find out.
While preparing for our October trip to Camp Lake, eight miles into the Three Sisters Wilderness, we worked hard to pare our gear down to bare essentials. We didn’t want to carry one ounce more than we had to. I practically cut the tags off the tea bags.
Late one evening, my backpack fully loaded, I stepped onto the scales with trepidation. Thirty-eight pounds? How could that be? I simply didn’t have that much gear and food. I also knew that there was no way I could carry more than 30 pounds for eight miles. I stepped onto the scales again and again, asking my husband to verify the math. Thirty-eight pounds. I sagged in defeat. Then my perfidious husband started laughing and suggested that I check under the cook kit. I quickly unearthed a nine-pound weight! That scoundrel!
Our first night was spent at the Pole Creek trailhead southwest of Sisters. Not bothering to put up a tent on the clear night, we simply threw down foam pads topped with sleeping bags and a ratty, musty wool blanket. Dew drifted down so heavily that every time we got up for a bathroom run, we soaked our stocking feet on our sodden pads … at least until the dew froze into a heavy frost.
In October the nights are long – 11 hours long. Since no campfires were allowed, we crawled into bed when it got dark at 7:30 pm. Late arrivals awakened us at 9:00 pm and again at 11:00 pm. Then ambitious climbers left the trailhead at 2:00 am, excited hunters woke us at 3:00 am and again at 4:00 am, and finally a diesel truck at 5:00 am. Up with the sun at 6:30 am, everything glittered with frost, including Kyle’s frozen-stiff handkerchief. Huddled in down coats, trying to choke down a cold breakfast with numb fingers, we stared in awe at hardy shorts-clad hikers heading up the trail. Although the first four miles wind through a burned-out forest, phenomenal views of the Three Sisters mountains and Broken Top made up for it – at least until gossamer cloud wisps thickened and blocked our view. Naturally, Kyle had to squelch my crabbing by pointing out how much nicer it was for us old geezers to plod along in the cloud shade.
Before long, my brain decided to muster the troops and call roll: “Hips? ‘Groan.’ Right foot? ‘Whimper.’ Left knee? ‘Ugh.’ Shoulders? ‘Yowie!’ Left ankle? ‘Ouch.’ Left bunion? ‘Moan.’ Hip bones? ‘Sniffle!’ Back? ‘Did she die? Is this hell?’” Okay, all present and accounted for. Carry on troops.
We were without a doubt the slowest hikers on the trail, which wasn’t a problem until we reached the upper reaches of Whychus Creek. Not arriving until afternoon meant that the sun (which had soon reappeared) had plenty of time to melt an oversupply of silt-laden water off the glacier and most of the creek crossing rocks were covered. We doggedly worked our way upstream until the creek split and spread out enough for us to cross with dry feet. In general, I do not like hiking with trekking poles (they are too much like canes), but I snatched one of Kyle’s poles to aid me in the treacherous crossing anyway.
Camp Lake has no visible inlet or outlet for much of the year. Although still clean and clear looking, by October she had become a shriveled old lady. Receding waters revealed a dirty secret; an old elk carcass lay rotting on the beach. Savvy backpackers never trust the water; we filter or boil everything we drink!
Although it is a long 16-mile round trip hike with two-thousand feet of elevation gain, it is possible to hustle into Camp Lake and back out in a day. Many hikers do it. Some pause to admire the view for just a short time, and others linger for an hour or two. But backpackers have the opportunity to enjoy the nuances and moods of the lake and mountains – the warm glow of sunrise, the sharp relief of full sun, blurred outlines as forest fire smoke drifts in, then dusk blending into night.
With few critters and fewer people about, profound silence was the dominant sound. Interposing the silence was nature’s sonata: frequent rock falls clattering off the South Sister’s treacherous north face, the buzz and rattle of late-season insects, an occasional bird tweet or squirrel chitter, nighttime coyote calls, and even cow elk chirping at dusk!
Every night the stars were stunning, partly because the moon set early each evening. However, we were startled when after the moon dropped behind the South Sister, it popped out a short time later on the other side of the mountain. So many stars blazed in the night that we struggled to find familiar constellations. Having to get up in the night to answer the call of nature was a rare joy. Even crawling back into our bags was fun as static electricity sparked in the dark.
On Sunday we set out to explore the Chambers Lakes scattered about the 7200-foot-high saddle between the Middle and South Sisters. We paused frequently. We told ourselves that it was to fully enjoy gazing at the rugged terrain, brave plants, and vivid rock colorations … it couldn’t have been to catch our breath. The first lake to the west should have been the largest of the Chambers lakes. However, by October all that was left of the lake was a shrunken muddy pool in a broad expanse of dry mud flats.
Turning our backs on the ugly lake, we utilized Kyle’s phenomenal route-finding skills and worked our way over to the east Chambers lakes. Here, we marveled at the aqua-marine blue of the lake far below us while we leisurely munched smoked oysters on Triscuit crackers. Sharp-eyed Kyle spotted bubbles rising, but what could be the cause? With steep barren slopes on all sides, there couldn’t possibly be fish in the lake. While Kyle snoozed, I scrambled down the rocks for a closer inspection of the lake. It was fish! Six-to-eight-inch trout feeding on insects that were eating who knows what?
Although our early October weather was perfect, that is not always the case. In the past, Kyle and the boys have hunted in full-blown early October snowstorms. The key to backpacking in the fall is flexibility. If the weather had turned inclement, we would have called off the trip and tried again another year—assuming we could still muster the strength.
Too soon, it was time for us to hike back towards home. This time, when my brain did roll call, my whole body sang their mournful cadence in unison. No matter, carry on troops!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.