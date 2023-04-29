MYRTLE CREEK — When Austin Lincecum heard from doctors that a couple of lumps in his neck were cancerous, he and his mother were shocked because they had both just come off a bout with COVID-19 and had been told the lumps were probably residual from the effects of COVID.
Fortunately, Lincecum had a doctor check it out and they were able to catch the cancer in time. It’s now in remission.
“For about a solid month, I had lumps in my neck and they were poking out so big you could see them just kind of sitting there,” Lincecum said. “They weren’t sore, I didn’t have any other signs that anything would have been wrong.”
His mother Amy Lincecum didn’t even think about the possibility of cancer.
“They had kind of been blaming everything on COVID, because we all had COVID and all of us had those swollen lymph nodes,” Amy Lincecum said. “They were saying they were just leftover things from COVID.”
But after a couple of months, Austin Lincecum noticed the lumps were not going away. So he made a visit to urgent care and they caught the attention of a concerned doctor. It’s a good thing they found it when they did.
“It was already pretty well developed by the time we caught it,” he said.
The cancer was already stage three when it was discovered, so doctors had to work quickly.
“They did some basic tests just to rule some stuff out, and as soon as they ruled that out, they were like, you’re going to go get a CAT scan,” he said.
A biopsy was taken and sent off to be analyzed. A week later Lincecum was in the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg getting prepped and getting ready for treatment.
Doctors at the center diagnosed the lumps as nodular sclerosis classic Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system, a part of the immune system.
Lincecum, a Riddle High School graduate who now lives in Myrtle Creek, is just 21-years-old. The cancer he had is a type that affects mostly young adults.
When he began treatments, doctors wanted to see how his body was going to react; there were some setbacks early in the process.
“A couple of hospital stays and a couple of infections,” said Amy Lincecum. “After they found out he had it, within two weeks he was getting treatment.”
Austin Lincecum was going to the Community Cancer Center every two weeks for chemotherapy. It took a toll on him; he would get nauseous quite often and dropped 80 pounds.
“It’s funny the day of the treatment, I felt fine, but the day after the treatment it really catches up to you and hits you and a day or two after my treatments, I would just basically not be able to do anything.”
With the cancer now in remission, Lincecum goes into the center once every three months to get check his white blood cell count and other factors that are lymphoma indicators. He finished his treatments last September and so far, they appear to have worked well. Doctors told him that if it was to return, it would most likely be in the first year after treatments.
“And in my last checkup, they said everything was completely normal,” he said.
Lincecum was able to get his entire treatment at the Community Cancer Center. He said it was a blessing to not have to travel long distances for appointments plus it allowed his mother to be close by. It’s been a tough road for her to see her son go through treatment.
“It’s been a tough journey for sure, it’s not fun seeing your kid be sick. It was hard to see, especially when he was really, really sick,” Amy Lincecum said. “But I will say, there have been so many people in this community and our family that have just made it so much easier, and the cancer center is amazing, they’re just amazing.”
“I wouldn’t have made it through without my family,” Austin Lincecum said. “Besides having cancer, the whole experience at the cancer center here was awesome, everybody I came in contact with there was great.”
Lincecum had to quit his job while he was going through treatments, so he had no income. However, he was told about the services of Douglas County Cancer Services (DCCS), a non-profit organization that helps cancer patients from the county that are going through treatment. Their help, he said, saved him financially.
“It pretty much meant everything because it was the only reason I was able to keep the place I was staying at and still not have to completely drain everybody around me,” he said.
Throughout the treatment process DCCS helped him pay his rent plus they helped out with gas cards to get to his appointments and even some gift cards from grocery stores.
Lincecum said he wants people in Douglas County that are going through cancer treatments to know about the services that DCCS offers because it can make a big difference in helping you to get through it.
“They’re amazing people that pretty much bend over backwards to help you in any way they can. We were lucky enough to find out they even had (financial aid) because I know a lot of people don’t even know that they offer services like that,” he said.
“They just ask, ‘what do you need?’ and he got their services right from the beginning and they were so gracious to him,” Amy Lincecum said.
DCCS is located in the Community Cancer Center building, but is a separate entity. It offers prosthesis, wigs, turbans, bras, hats and scarves, plus financial aid to assist with rent, groceries and utilities, and provide gas cards for patients who are required to travel for treatment.
The DCCS annual Get Tee’d Off at Cancer benefit golf tournament, a four-person scramble, is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. It's set for an 11 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, May 6 at Bar Run Golf and RV Resort, 640 Shady Drive, Roseburg
Lincecum will be the honored guest at the golf tournament. All money raised from the tournament goes to help cancer patients in Douglas County.
For information on the tournament or to find out about their services, go to dccancerservices.com or call the DCCS office at 541-440-9409.
