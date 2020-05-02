When Renee Pechette and Jessica Elst talked about giving back to people in their community last month, they never expected that their thank you cookie idea would become so much more.
Pechette said the “We Heart Truckers Community Project” began as a conversation about how she could support local heroes.
“It started as me just wanting to bake a bunch of cookies and pass them out in the community,” Pechette said. “But Jessica suggested doing something for truckers. Her husband is a trucker, and he kept telling her about how he had to rip his shirts apart to make masks so he could drop off his loads. It just snowballed from there.”
After talking to a few fellow members of the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, the project morphed into much more than masks and cookies. The duo received donations from several community organizations and individuals, including more than 200 masks, cases of water, gift certificates, multiple snack items and thank you notes. Staying true to the original concept, Pechette says homemade cookies will still be included in the goodie bags.
“It’s amazing. It started as handing out cookies and I suggested handing out face masks too,” Elst said. “We pitched the idea to Ted (Romas), another Elks member, and then suddenly the idea just grew and grew and grew. I never thought our little conversation would become a community wide thing.”
Elst said she was impressed at the community support and how quickly everyone came together. That first conversation between her and Pechette took place a little more than a month ago.
The project culminated Thursday, when Pechette, Elst and other volunteers handed out more than 150 bags to truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Roseburg and the Seven Feathers Truck & Travel Center in Canyonville.
“It’s a good feeling, being able to help out. I kind of feel that the truckers got lost in the essential worker recognitions. The hospitals and doctors and nurses on the front lines are essential and deserve recognition, don’t get me wrong, but the truckers are also on the front lines.”
Pechette emphasized tha the whole process has been beautiful.
“It’s like the whole community has chipped in. Businesses and regular people. All from little Myrtle Creek,” she said. “I’m from Orange County and you just can’t get this kind of response. Not this fast and not for a normal, every day Joe. I’m nobody in this community, just a regular citizen, but everyone jumped on board to help.”
