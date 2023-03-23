230322-nrr-myrtlecreek-1.jpg

Myrtle Creek is accepting proposals to create a parking lot on a portion of Creekside Park, which would adjoin two already existing lots and create 21 additional parking spaces.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

MYRTLE CREEK — A Q&A session has been scheduled in Myrtle Creek to discuss potential water and sewer rate adjustments, as well as a new public safety fee.

