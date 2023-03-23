MYRTLE CREEK — A Q&A session has been scheduled in Myrtle Creek to discuss potential water and sewer rate adjustments, as well as a new public safety fee.
The session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Myrtle Creek Community Center on Northwest Pleasant Street.
During a March 7 City Council meeting, City Administrator Lonnie Rainville shared that the cost associated with water treatment have gone up drastically, according to minutes from the meeting.
Meeting minutes also stated that a first reading for a public safety fee of $4 was approved, which will spread the city budget more evenly across all departments, as public safety currently takes up about half of the general fund budget.
The motion passed unanimously and if approved on second reading the increased fee will take effect July 1.
Audience member and Utility Billing Clerk Krissy Chandler suggested an informational meeting be held prior to a second reading.
According to documentation submitted by Rainville, the Myrtle Creek Water Department is looking at a fiscal deficit “due to back-to-back increases in operational expenses and the continued need to pay on two loans that have a combined annual cost of $307,000.” Rainville stated there is a need for a new revenue source or increase in fees.
Water rates for those within city limits there would be no change to the bill, while decisions will need to be made for those with city water outside city limit, according to the minutes.
City Council and Urban Renewal Agency meetings took place Tuesday.
During the Urban Renewal Agency meeting, the contract for the demolition of the old hospital at 127 NW Division St. in Myrtle Creek was awarded to Briggs Trucking and Excavation for the amount of $107,450 with contingencies up to $150,000. In January 2022, council agreed that the city would take on abatement of the property, which was completed. The $150,000 will be paid from the urban renewal fund.
Myrtle Creek is also currently accepting proposals to create more parking for its downtown area. During a Feb. 21 meeting it was proposed to use a portion of Creekside Park, between Main Street and Oak Street, to create 26 additional parking spots. There are parking lots on either side of the park and this would make a larger lot with 46 total spaces.
The council approved a request for proposals, but was said to be awaiting public input before finalizing the project.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
