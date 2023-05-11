Douglas County Parks Department announced a new playground structure will be installed at River Forks County park in July.
This new structure will be placed adjacent to the upper playground, replacing the replica of Fort Umpqua. According to the press release, the fort was originally built in 1971, then rebuilt in 1989. The structure is no longer safe and was closed to the public a few years ago.
"For safety reasons the fort will now be removed to make room for a safe and functional modern play structure. Removal of the old fort and ground work in preparation for the new play structure installation will take place in the next few weeks," the press release said.
The public is asked to use caution and obey posted signs during construction. The fort's removal may limit access to this area of the park.
This project, part of the county's "continued park improvement plan," was paid for entirely by Douglas County Parks Department funds, with approval from the Douglas County board of commissioners.
Located about 6 miles west of Roseburg, at the confluence of the North and South Umpqua Rivers, River Forks Park has seen a number of improvements over recent years. This includes the replacement of both playgrounds, a new restroom facility and upper pavilion and the restoration of the whale splash pad.
