The snow is nearly gone and temperatures are expected to climb above freezing again. But thanks to a new partnership between the city of Roseburg, United Community Action Network and Adapt, the city’s most vulnerable population will have more options during future cold snaps.
Every time the forecast calls for a day’s low temperature to dip to 30 degrees or colder, depending on conditions, the new warming center at 406 NE Winchester St., is expected to provide a respite from the cold through at least March.
The building that served as the former administrative offices for First Call Resolution and now owned by Adapt, passed its first big test last week when it opened Monday for the first time as a warming center.
Those who are unhoused can show up, beginning at 6 p.m. on the nights when the shelter is open. They can choose only to eat a hot meal or to spend the night on provided cots until 7 a.m. the next morning.
The opening comes as more than 8 inches of snow fell on the valley floor during 48 hours from Christmas to Monday and low temperatures remained below freezing at night. It was in late November when city officials reached out to churches, social service agencies and the public at large for help in building a warming shelter.
With the building provided by Adapt and oversight during the first week by UCAN staff and volunteers, the warming center was the first step in shoring up the safety net for the city’s homeless population. Beginning Sunday, Onward Roseburg will take over supervision of the warming center.
Staff from multiple agencies have worked together to prepare the building for use as a warming shelter, said city spokesperson Suzanne Hurt in a press release.
“They have been working really hard to get the place and the people,” Hurt said Wednesday during an interview.
In the early darkness of Wednesday evening, about a half dozen members of Roseburg’s homeless population began gathering outside the warming center nearly 30 minutes before it opened.
On the other side of the parking lot, volunteers moved hot food boxes from a waiting van to a set of long serving tables inside. Erica Kimrey, program manager for UCAN, along with Lizabeth Souza, Kellie Ring and others were soon ready for the first arrivals.
Myson Josiah Houck was the first to arrive. He ate his meal quickly in a large room lined with tables. Before entering the room for dinner, Houck and others were asked to sign a guest agreement form and given the opportunity to answer questions, including about their housing status and if they have a vehicle. All who stay at the facility must agree to rules that prohibit, among other things, weapons, alcohol or sexual activity. Pets must be kept in crates and quiet time is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Nobody is accepted to the facility after 9 p.m.
For Houck and others, surviving during inclement weather and other conditions is a way of life. He’s been all over, he said proudly, including a trip to Washington D.C., where he said he met former president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary.
“I’ve been homeless all my life,” Houck said, as he scooped up the last little bit of food from the container.
Soon others began to join him, under the watchful eye of Kimrey and others. At one point Wednesday, at least 11 new people signed up to use the center who weren’t there the previous two days.
As a precautionary measure, UCAN Executive Director Shaun Pritchard had been sleeping at the facility every night it had been open, Kimrey said.
Warming supplies and clothing, such as ponchos, long johns and extra socks are always needed, Kimrey said. Not to mention volunteers.
“I know it would be easier if more people would volunteer,” Hurt said.
“Volunteers are always needed,” Kimrey agreed.
At least six staff and volunteers are on-site during operations. All COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, according to the press release.
