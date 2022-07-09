OAKLAND — “I grew up in Roseburg so Graffiti is a big deal to me,” Collin Strizver said, showing off his 1969 Volkswagen Bug at the Rat Round Round-Up. “It’s just cool to see different generations of owners and creativity.”
Spectators wandered through the six rows of old cars and booths of art and food vendors at the seventh annual Rat Rod Round-Up in Oakland.
Vintage 55 Restorations displayed a number of fridges and kitchen appliances from post-World War II era through the 1960s that had been restored. The owner, Justin Zerwekh, said his shop slogan is “New stuff’s got no style” — a sentiment echoed all across the Rat Rod Round-up full of vintage cars and people dressed in pinup fashion.
Ford Swauger stood in front of his rat rod — part motorcycle, part four-wheeler and part Ford Model T pickup — that he finished just in time for this year’s roundup. He’s been coming to events during Graffiti Weekend every year since he moved to Douglas County in 1990.
While many people at the Rat Rod Round-Up have been coming to this event and others during Graffiti weekend for years, for some it is their first time.
Tony and Melissa Phillips came over from Florence in their 1947 Southern Air school bus, their first time in Roseburg for Graffiti Weekend. The bus has an aluminum body with a Chevrolet front end and the inside has been renovated with wood floors and benches that face each other.
“We originally bought it so we could go on wine tours, not for hire but with friends and family,” Melissa Phillips said. “It's unique enough to where, whenever we pull into like a winery or wherever we're going, we get lots of looks.”
The six rows of cars displayed a variety of different styles with a show open to all different years, makes and models. Rust, shine, exposed engines — anything went at the Rat Rod Round-Up.
Two 1969 Volkswagen Bugs sat side by side, the same make and model but restored two different ways. The roof on Strizver’s bug has been chopped around four inches, meaning the loss of a lot of visibility but a unique looking car.
Next to Strizver’s car, Jason Walker sits with his “firebug.” When you hit a button on the car a spark plug in the tailpipe sends a flame out the back, according to Walker. He named his business Firebug Tools after his bug, a car he’s had for around 16 years.
“I’m a bug guy, it’s an addiction,” Walker said. “Seven years ago, we had to sell everything to make sure the business made it. We sold every car we owned except for that car right there.”
Rat Rad Round-Up has something for anyone who appreciates cars, whether you had one in the competition or not. For many, just like Graffiti Weekend as a whole, it is a place of nostalgia.
“I’ve never been much of a car person, but my grandfather was and he’s not around anymore,” Cody Faurie said, dressed in a matching pinup outfit with his wife and their dog. “So, I like to come see cars because I don’t have his to look at anymore.”
