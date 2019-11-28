Family. Health. Snow. Those were some of the answers we received after asking a handful of The News-Review subscribers what they are thankful for this holiday season.
Henry Butler, of Canyonville, said he has a lot to be thankful for.
“I’m thankful for a lot of things. Living in a country where we have freedom, family and everything,” Butler said.
Butler and his wife will spend Thanksgiving going out to eat with friends.
Carla Rutter, of Winston, will be spending it with family.
“I am thankful for family,” Rutter said. “We have got family and grandkids coming in and so today we are busy working for us instead of someone else.”
Carla and her husband David Rutter own Creative Catering. She said they work seven days a week, but the holidays provide the opportunity to cook for family rather than clients.
Rutter said unlike the majority of people, she was thankful to see some snow.
“I’m thankful for seeing some snow today,” Rutter said Tuesday. “Everyone ‘boos’ me, but I don’t care. I love it. Last year when we had that snowmageddon, I was in heaven.”
Rutter said she was lucky enough to retain power the last time snow hit Douglas County. She and her husband spent the February snowstorm feeding crews from Douglas Electric.
“Thank goodness we had electricity or power or we couldn’t have helped out,” Rutter said. She said everyone else around her was without power.
The weather will be a factor in many holiday plans. Azalea’s Susan Giffin will have to postpone her family get together until Christmas.
“We usually Thanksgiving all together. There are 14 of us but because of the weather we won’t be doing that,” Giffin said. “For Christmas, hopefully we can get see my other family in Bend, if the passes are open.”
Giffin said she is most thankful for her family and her health.
Sutherlin’s Adrian Solheim is also thankful for family. He and his wife, Joann, will host around 16 people in their home, a tradition their family has had for years.
“We are thankful for our family,” Solheim said. “Nowadays they use our house, but Grandma can’t handle cooking for all those people any more so they’re all bringing their stuff. We’ve always had a big family and Grandma always did all the dinners and everything, but now they are going to chip in and they’re going to do it.”
