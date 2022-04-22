Five days a week, just like clockwork, The News-Review newspaper magically and methodically appears in racks, delivery boxes, coin-operated machines and on doorsteps all over Douglas County. Around noon during the week and midnight on Sunday mornings, the people behind the delivery magic show up behind the building located at 345 NE Winchester St. in Roseburg. They arrive to pick up freshly printed copies of the county’s latest news and information. They work in all kinds of weather with the primary goal of making sure readers receive their newspapers by the 6 p.m. weekday/6 a.m. Sunday guaranteed delivery time.
On Thursday, it was The News-Review’s turn to make sure these paper carriers feel appreciated for all of the work they do day in and day out. As part of a carrier appreciation event, the newspaper hosted a cookout and invited the carriers to join in for some food, fun and free-flowing gratitude.
“It is important for us to make sure our carriers know they are appreciated every day,” Darla Cook, the company’s chief accountant, said. “They provide our readers with a valuable service and without them, we’d all be stuck.”
For some carriers, paper delivery routes are more than just a quick way to make some cash. There are people like Dennis Hand and the Gibson family who have similar and different reasons for doing what they do.
“I do this for the money, but also for freedom and independence,” Hand said. “I like to be my own boss and this allows me to do that.”
Hand has been delivering papers for 18 years. His daily route starts close to the paper’s Winchester street location with deliveries to businesses and coin-op machines and ends east of Sutherlin on Nonpareil Road. From start to finish, he is personally responsible for ensuring that 28 businesses and roughly 250 homes in Roseburg, Winchester, Wilbur and Sutherlin each receive their daily deliveries.
As for the Gibson family, its members make treks in the opposite direction. They deliver roughly 500 newspapers each publication day to locations in Winston, Dillard and Green District. As a husband-wife-and-son team, it takes the trio about two hours each to hit all of their stops. In addition to their deliveries south of Roseburg, they also drop off papers for local carriers who live in those areas, so they can continue with the doorstep deliveries that are part of their routes.
“We started doing this about two years ago,” Kimberly Gibson said. “My husband, Antonio, and my son Dakota, who turns 18 in May, did this to get out of debt, but also for mental health healing.”
Between the three, what they earn each year is the equivalent of a mid-level salary job.
The Gibsons and Hand are part of a 37-member newspaper carrier network. Between them all, roughly 6,000 newspapers make their way through Douglas County five days a week.
While the routes and delivery work are somewhat routine, occasionally something happens that is definitely out of the norm. When asked if anything noteworthy has ever happened during his nearly two decades on the streets, Hand recalled a situation from a few years back.
“I actually saved a lady’s life in the middle of the night,” Hand said. “It was an icy night in the middle of the winter. I found her lying in a ditch near her home. She was in bad shape, so I put her in my truck and got some help. Her husband and the sheriff later told me I saved her life. If I hadn’t been out there delivering papers, she probably wouldn’t have made it.”
While each delivery person and their circumstances and stories are unique, their collective efforts are depended upon by countless people and businesses each day, and their work is appreciated every day.
“What I like about this event is that it makes you feel wanted and appreciated,” Hand said. “It’s cool. I like it.”
