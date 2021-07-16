After the initial shock wore off from a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashing into her yard and heavily damaged her 2017 Dodge Journey, the realization hit homeowner Venesha Willems.
“I could have been in that car,” Willems said Thursday evening.
Roseburg police said Willems and her two young children are “very, very lucky” after a medical issue caused Riley Rosebaum-Stratton, of Winston, to lose control of her vehicle while traveling south on Northwest Mulholland Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation showed Rosebaum-Stratton passed out while driving, causing her to drive over a curb on the west side of the street near the intersection of Northwest Cecil Avenue before crossing to the other side of the street. Police said the Grand Cherokee, driven by Rosebaum-Stratton, hit the corner of the house in addition to the parked Dodge Journey.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
Only minutes before, Willems had returned home from errands with her 2-year-old and her 11-month-old children. Moments before the crash, she had barely sat down in front of her home with her youngest child sleeping next to her in a car seat.
Willems gestured to her modest front yard, the site of her barbecue and other signs of outdoor living.
“My babies play right there,” Willems said.
Rosebaum-Stratton was cited for careless driving and failure to drive within a lane.
