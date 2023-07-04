Raeann Rutledge is a Ride for 22 volunteer for personal reasons. Her son.
“I’m at a point in my grief journey that I’m able to share with other people, that are maybe newer in their grief journey,” Rutledge said.
Ride for 22 is a nonprofit withy a mission to spread PTSD awareness, educate the public, serve as a living memorial and provide support and comfort to those left behind.
Rutledge’s son, Air Force veteran staff sergeant Rory Berg, committed suicide — he’s one of many veterans who struggled with PTSD.
Steve Exceen founded the Ride for 22 organization in Idaho after his close friend, a U.S. Marine, died. They grew up in Roseburg and went into the service together.
“Both of us were Marines, and when a Marine dies it takes away your soul,” Steve Exceen said.
In honor of his friend, he started riding his motorcycle and gathering support along the way. The Idaho chapter now has as many as 500 riders in a gathering.
Steve Exceen’s mother, Linda Exceen, started an Oregon chapter in 2018 from her home in Roseburg.
“I’m trying to get more resources here in Roseburg for our military,” she said. “The public needs to realize they sacrificed it all for us.”
There are about 200 riders in Oregon now. During events, each motorcyclist will wear a picture of a veteran who has committed suicide as a way to commemorate them.
The organization is named Ride for 22, as a study by the Veterans Administration showed that 22 veterans commit suicide each day. Those who are part of Ride for 22 have made it their mission to get the word out and bring veteran suicide to the forefront.
Ride for 22 will host an event July 15 at Stewart Park where people can volunteer, attend, donate or sponsor the organization. There will be a 5K run/walk with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. The veterans suicide awareness ride will start registration at 9 a.m. with the ride starting at 11 a.m.
There will be a kickoff party from 6-9 p.m. July 14 at Backside Brewing in Roseburg with live music from Midnight Road and a live auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.