Left to right - Martin Thompson, Rusty Thompson, Steve Vredenburg, Travis Collins, Sheila Bryant, Matt Bessett, Randy & Deanna Thompson, Marilyn Kittelman, Tim Freeman all gather for the ground breaking at the site for the Yoncalla Rodeo arena.
Yoncalla Saddle Clubboard member Randy Thompson, has a discussion with County Commissioner Tim Freeman, during ground breaking on their new location of the Yoncalla Rodeo area.
photo courtesy of Marilyn Kittleman
YONCALLA — The Yoncalla Rodeo board and committee broke ground on July 16 at the new site for the Yoncalla Rodeo, which will also be a space for youth rodeo events as well as other local events.
“Honestly, the property requires a lot of work,” Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association Secretary Heather Haller said. “Tuesday’s meeting was to go over the placement of the arena and future potential for the property.”
Initially, getting the grounds cleared and leveled is the main focus.
“If you park up there and take a look, what has been cleared is where the arena will be,” said Randy Thompson, president of the Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association. “We already got water up there so that is really good.”
Truly a community effort, many people have collaborated to make this dream a reality.
“We are very excited for Yoncalla and our North County community,” said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman. “Through no fault of their own, the Yoncalla community found themselves without a location to host their annual rodeo. But this group rolled up their sleeves and figured out a way to keep their tradition alive for many years to come.”
As work-party weekends are organized and volunteers are directed, Thompson maintains a clear vision, “We are shooting for Aug. 1 to have that arena up.”
