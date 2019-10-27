KELLOGG — A gold ring with a river winding around it and a channel that holds diamonds or sapphires.
A silver bracelet decorated with the mountains that can be seen from Sisters.
These are examples of the nature-inspired jewelry that Cliff Scharf has been making for 45 years.
Scharf works out of a studio that he built in rural Kellogg, 6 miles from Elkton. Before he was able to make a living selling jewelry, he turned to carpentry to pay the bills.
In another room of the studio, Scharf said his wife Nancy Watterson Scharf creates paintings that emphasize the connection of people with their environment. They have separate rooms because they listen to different music while they work. He prefers jazz and blues, while she prefers classical.
They met at the Oregon Country Fair, Cliff Scharf said. At the time, he hadn’t discovered his love for metal and gems. He was making and selling leather items.
“I was just a hippie kid and I wanted a leather vest, and so a friend of mine told me I should make one because I couldn’t afford to buy one,” he said.
He began learning metal work by creating silver decorations, called conchos, on leather fringed hippie bags, he said. Once he’d created a concho that held a stone, he realized he could make jewelry.
Most of his jewelry pieces are inspired by nature, he said.
“By nature I mean taking things that I see in nature and interpreting them into jewelry. So it may not look like what I saw, but it’s what I feel,” he said.
The rings with the river running around them are among his favorite pieces to make. They’re created with a process called lost wax casting. First, he makes the ring in wax, then he encases the wax in cement and burns the wax out. Finally, he injects molten silver or gold into the space where the wax was.
He particularly enjoys creating wedding rings, and said it’s really rewarding to have people come up to him at shows and say they’ve been married for 25 years and are still wearing the rings he made them.
“I feel that I’m making wearable art, so I want my art to be worn and used. It’s a challenge for me to make pieces that are beautiful and that somebody’s going to want and treasure. And because it’s jewelry it lasts for a long, long time, often longer than the person who owns it,” he said.
The Scharfs wear wedding rings he made. Hers is made with five oval rubies, and his with a multicolored variety of gems.
He makes bracelets with differently colored gems as well. He said he is inspired by the stones themselves.
“A lot of my work, I feel like all I want to do is let the stone do the work and keep it simple and clean so that the beauty of the gem shows through,” he said.
When he’s not creating jewelry, Scharf enjoys hiking, traveling and bird watching. As a jeweler he uses magnification all the time, and it feels natural to him to look through a pair of binoculars. And he spends time with his large family, including four grown kids, all of whom get along really well, he said.
His, son Sam Scharf, has become a jeweler as well, so the name of his business has shifted from Cliff Scharf Jewelry to Scharf Family Jewelers.
Scharf said he loves creating jewelry, and he’s glad he discovered his passion for it.
“I do that all the time, and probably always will as long as I can see and my hands work. So far, so good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.