Authorities are seeking information about a 15-year-old who went missing from Drain on June 25.
Taylor Cosby ran away from her home in the 300 block of Highway 38 last Thursday and has not been heard from since, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Her family suspects she is still in the Drain area.
She is described as Caucasian, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat, green T-shirt and tall black gardening boots.
The sheriff’s department and Douglas County Search and Rescue are requesting anyone who has information about Cosby to call law enforcement at 541-440- 4471.
