First, let me say the City of Drain wishes each and every one of you a Happy New year.
As I look back at the past year of Drain, snow comes immediately to mind. As we head into February, I remember going four days without power and going through almost three days’ worth of water immediately when we got electricity back.
I also remember all the people who took time to check on their neighbor, made sure the senior citizens in the area were taken care off and that everyone was warm. For me that is going to be the takeaway from 2019.
Speaking of warm fuzzy feelings, do you realize that more people get engaged over the holiday season than at any other time of the year. So, speaking to all the newly engaged couples out there — or for that matter the married couples who want to renew their wedding vows — I want to invite you to look at having your wedding in Drain.
Why Drain, you ask?
Well to begin with we have one of the best bridal shops in the area. Exclusively Bridal can hook you up with the perfect wedding dress. They can help you pick out the bridesmaid dresses that they will want to wear more than once and — on the guys side — they can get you the tux and dress clothes so comfortable that you will want to wear them every day.
Not only that but they can help you plan your wedding, arrange for the flowers, chairs, food and location for your big day. While you are in Drain, you can check out our Civic Center as the location to hold your weeding. Either big or small, our Civic Center can serve as the perfect location for your nuptials. Our community hall can hold over one hundred people comfortably. You can use the meeting room for preparations.
If you want to get married in June (is there a better time of year to get married outside in Oregon?) you can plan your wedding in front the Drain Historic Bridge. Can you think of a better backstop for your wedding? Walking up to a bridge that is over 100 years old with flowers all around, a nice breeze and the river running by. I can’t think of anything more romantic. It almost makes me wish I had someone to get married to.
Then you can have your receipting outside in the pavilion or inside in the community hall where there is a complete kitchen for your caterers use.
When you are ready to walk down the isle first walk on up to Drain, centrally located between Roseburg and Eugene so none of your guest will have to travel too far to attend.
Congratulations on getting engaged. Now come on up to Drain and allow us to make getting married as easy as the engagement.
