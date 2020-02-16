The sharing arrangement between Roseburg Public Library and Mildred Whipple Library in Drain just went live, providing an expanded collection for our communities’ cardholders.
Roseburg Public Library cardholders can search for items online at roseburg.biblionix.com. Log in with your library card number (no spaces) and password, which is defaulted to your phone number. Use the box in the upper left-hand corner to search by keyword, title, author or subject; the results are physical items owned by Roseburg Public Library and electronic items available through OverDrive.
To expand the search and include Mildred Whipple’s materials, click the blue Search Other Libraries link located in the upper left part of the screen. A box will appear, and you must select Mildred Whipple Library (Drain) then click Apply. Now the results include physical materials held at Roseburg Public Library and Mildred Whipple Library as well as electronic materials available through OverDrive.
Book titles and authors are listed in rows, and to the right of each title is information about which library has the item. For Roseburg patrons, “Available Here” means it’s a Roseburg item, and “Available Other” means it’s a Mildred Whipple item. Click on the title to learn more about the item and place a hold.
Mildred Whipple Library patrons should start at ndld.biblionix.com and follow the same steps to access Roseburg Public Library materials.
Patrons can check out up to 10 items and place holds on up to five items from the other library. Through the generosity of the Douglas Education Service District, a courier service shuttles materials between facilities every Wednesday. Patrons are welcome to visit both libraries and check out materials in person, as well. Materials may be dropped off at either location.
As I previously noted, this arrangement was made possible through a reciprocal borrowing agreement authorized by the Roseburg City Council and North Douglas Library District. It is appropriate for several reasons, including ongoing tax support, designated funding for new materials through operations budgeting and paid staff to develop the collection and manage operations.
Staff members at both libraries are working behind the scenes to iron out the wrinkles, and I appreciate your patience as we get this service up and running. Our goal is to provide more access to more people, and this is a positive step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.