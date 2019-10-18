DRAIN — A Facebook post helped Douglas County sheriff’s deputies solve the case of an abandoned boat that was found dumped on BLM land in northwestern Douglas County. Deputies said the case was solved hours after a picture of the boat was posted.
Deputies said they learned about the boat on Oct. 5 and began their investigation. The 1979, 24-foot, Reinell Cabin Cruiser named Red Rover II with Oregon license OR-537-KU, had not been registered with the Oregon State Marine Board since 2008.
On Tuesday, a photo of the boat and a request for assistance from the public was posted the sheriff’s office Facebook and Instagram pages.
Spokesman Brad O’Dell said investigators received information which led them to contact 38- year-old Ryan W. Powers of Reedsport and 46-year-old Michael L. Saben of Winston. O’Dell said Powers and Saben admitted to finding the boat abandoned on Paradise Creek northwest of Elkton and to moving the boat to the location where it was found. O’Dell said the two men admitted to taking the trailer that the boat had been on.
Powers and Saben were booked and released at the Douglas County Jail on a charge of depositing trash within 1,000 feet of a waterway, a Class B misdemeanor.
Deputies are still trying to determine who was last person in possession of the boat and who left the boat abandoned on Paradise Creek. Anyone who recognizes the vessel or has information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471 referencing case No. 19-4776.
